FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Miami
Cooler Weather Arrives in South Florida Starting Friday, Continuing Into Weekend
South Florida will be feeling much cooler starting Friday thanks to the arrival of the latest front moving through the area. Our next front is pushing across South Florida Friday morning and conditions are already feeling pretty pleasant out there. Most of us are seeing mid-60s and much lower humidity.
NBC Miami
Deerfield Beach HS Football Player Dies After Shooting as Authorities Make Arrest
A Deerfield Beach High School football player has died days after he was shot in the head, and authorities announced the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect Tuesday. The mother of 16-year-old Rickey Ferguson Jr. announced the teen's death Tuesday in a Facebook post. "My son Rickey has passed on and...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
NBC Miami
Multiple People Injured in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant: Police
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside of a restaurant in Miami Gardens, police said. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street, according to Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue. An altercation started in an unknown location and eventually...
NBC Miami
FPL Contractor Dies After He's Electrocuted in SW Miami-Dade
A contractor for Florida Power and Light has died after he was electrocuted while working in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 162nd Terrace. Miami-Dade Police officials said the worker was electrocuted by power lines...
NBC Miami
Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Girlfriend During Argument Over Money: Miami Police
A Miami man is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend during an argument over money on New Year's Eve, police said. Julio Morales, 27, turned himself in after the shooting and now faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon, according to an arrest report from City of Miami Police.
NBC Miami
Police Launch Death Investigation Outside North Lauderdale Home
Police are investigating a death early Wednesday morning outside of a home in North Lauderdale. Officers arrived at the home located in the 8200 block of Southwest 4th Court just after 12:30 a.m. and put police tape up around the scene. The body of one person was covered up outside...
NBC Miami
FPL Contractor Killed in Electrocution in SW Miami-Dade Identified as 32-Year-Old Man
The Florida Power and Light contractor who died after he was electrocuted in southwest Miami-Dade has been identified as police continued their investigation into the incident. Jorge Hernandez, 32, was a subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Street...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Crash in NW Miami-Dade That Left Man Dead, 3 Hospitalized
One man was killed and three people, including two juveniles, were hospitalized Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Miami-Dade that was caught on camera. Miami-Dade Police said one of the vehicles involved was traveling eastbound on Northwest 103rd Street when it turned left near Northwest 10th Avenue and was struck by another vehicle.
NBC Miami
‘Don't Have the Words': Family Outraged After No Charges Filed in Fatal Miami Police Shooting
The family of a man shot and killed by Miami police during a confrontation following a traffic stop last year is speaking out after learning the sergeant who fired the fatal shot won't be charged. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Sgt. Constant Rosewood was legally justified in the March...
NBC Miami
Miami Man Accused of Killing Ex on New Year's Eve Over Money: Police
A family is in shock over the murder of a Miami woman, who they say was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on New Year's Eve. Julio Morales, 27, turned himself in after the shooting and now faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon, according to an arrest report from City of Miami Police.
NBC Miami
Miami Police Sergeant Justified in Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting: State Attorney
A Miami Police sergeant who fired the fatal shot that killed a man during a confrontation following a traffic stop last year won't face charges, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said. The incident happened on March 8 and left 34-year-old Antwon Cooper dead. The officer involved, Sgt. Constant Rosewood, was...
NBC Miami
Man Shot, Hospitalized Following Dispute at Kendall Home: Police
A dispute between two men at a home in Kendall led to a shooting and one of the men being hospitalized early Wednesday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place at the home in the 13200 block of Southwest 143rd Terrace. Police said one of the men involved...
NBC Miami
Death Investigation in Fort Lauderdale After Man's Body Found in Vehicle
Police are investigating a scene Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale after a man's body was found dead inside of a vehicle. Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place after reports of a body found around 4 a.m. Officers found the man inside of...
NBC Miami
BSO Investigating Complaint Deputy Used Handcuffs as Brass Knuckles to Hit Suspect
The Broward Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation into how a North Miami man was injured during a rough arrest over the summer. It comes after the public defender’s office saw body camera footage they say shows excessive force and last month requested an investigation. The video...
NBC Miami
Ukrainian Family Member Accused in Beating of Gay Man to Represent Himself in Court
One member of a Ukrainian family accused of severely beating a Pompano Beach man because he was gay will represent himself in court. Members of the Makarenko family appeared before a judge in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday facing attempted murder charges in the August 2021 attack that left the 31-year-old man blinded.
NBC Miami
Pair Arrested in Christmas Eve Pajama Party Shooting in Hollywood That Wounded 2
Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a Christmas Eve pajama party in Hollywood that left a man and woman hospitalized, police said. The shooting happened just after 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 24 at a home in the 200 block of N. 72nd Avenue where a pajama party was taking place.
