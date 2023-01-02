ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
FPL Contractor Dies After He's Electrocuted in SW Miami-Dade

A contractor for Florida Power and Light has died after he was electrocuted while working in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 162nd Terrace. Miami-Dade Police officials said the worker was electrocuted by power lines...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Girlfriend During Argument Over Money: Miami Police

A Miami man is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend during an argument over money on New Year's Eve, police said. Julio Morales, 27, turned himself in after the shooting and now faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon, according to an arrest report from City of Miami Police.
MIAMI, FL
Video Shows Crash in NW Miami-Dade That Left Man Dead, 3 Hospitalized

One man was killed and three people, including two juveniles, were hospitalized Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Miami-Dade that was caught on camera. Miami-Dade Police said one of the vehicles involved was traveling eastbound on Northwest 103rd Street when it turned left near Northwest 10th Avenue and was struck by another vehicle.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Man Shot, Hospitalized Following Dispute at Kendall Home: Police

A dispute between two men at a home in Kendall led to a shooting and one of the men being hospitalized early Wednesday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place at the home in the 13200 block of Southwest 143rd Terrace. Police said one of the men involved...
KENDALL, FL

