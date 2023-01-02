Read full article on original website
Related
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Transgender Missouri Inmate Executed for Fatal Stabbing
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
stlpublicradio.org
Wednesday: What it means to witness Missouri’s death penalty
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Rev. Darryl Gray has seen Missouri’s death penalty firsthand. Gray, a senior pastor at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, served as spiritual advisor to Kevin Johnson. He comforted the condemned man on the day of Johnson’s execution on November 29.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
939theeagle.com
Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment
A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
Missouri set to execute openly transgender inmate, 1st in U.S. history
The state of Missouri is on track to carry out the execution of a transgender inmate on Tuesday in what would be the first known such instance in U.S. history.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
Illinois Democrats Alter Bill to Ban Assault Weapons Statewide In Effort to Gain More Support
As the time window to pass an assault weapons ban begins to close, Illinois Democrats are reportedly making changes to the bill in hopes of making it more palatable to downstate legislators. According to Capitolfax.com, age requirements for owning a firearm will remain at 18 and the high-capacity magazine ban...
Cellphone Data Shows Idaho Suspect in Crime Scene Area Around Time of Attack: Affidavit
Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found on a knife sheath recovered...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
This Missouri County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
spectrumnews1.com
Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
Delays in effort to shut down Agape school dishearten former students
When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School, Allen Knoll felt a sense of vindication. ”For me personally,” he said, “but also for current victims.”. It was over a year and a half after Knoll had traveled to...
Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint
Two St. Charles County districts showed the highest incidences in metro St. Louis
Arguments in SAFE-T Act Legal Battle to Take Place This Spring, Supreme Court Says
The Illinois Supreme Court will not hear arguments in the ongoing legal battle over the fate of cash bail in the state until the spring, officials confirmed Thursday. According to a court order issued Thursday, oral arguments in the case will be scheduled in March, but an exact date has not yet been set.
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What HB5855 Says, and What's Next
Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, of the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, manufacture, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know that this...
KMBC.com
New law makes it illegal for homeless people to sleep on state owned land in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the homeless community, finding a place to sleep just got a little harder. A new law in Missouri took effect in the New Year, making it illegal for homeless people to sleep on state land. It makes it a Class C misdemeanor to sleep...
New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there […] The post New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas, Missouri skies
The last time anyone saw the comet C/2022E3(ZTF) was during the time of the Neanderthals. Now it's set to return to Earth.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8