It is a clear, colder and frosty morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 30s. Give yourself extra time to clear the frost off your windshield and bundle up. The ridge of high pressure remains over the Deep South today. We will have another beauty with plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Average high for today is 54°, so we will not be too far from average.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO