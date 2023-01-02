Read full article on original website
CBS42.com
Cool today with warmer temperatures and rain arriving this weekend
It is a clear, colder and frosty morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 30s. Give yourself extra time to clear the frost off your windshield and bundle up. The ridge of high pressure remains over the Deep South today. We will have another beauty with plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Average high for today is 54°, so we will not be too far from average.
CBS42.com
Gorgeous and cooler weather today and Friday, Rain returns on Sunday
An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. today. This will bring us plenty of sunshine with cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight, we will be clear and even colder with some patchy frost. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Keep those coats handy!
CBS42.com
Severe weather has ended, sunshine returns today through Friday
It is a cloudy and rainy morning as the severe weather threat has ended across Central Alabama. The rain will gradually end around sunrise with temperatures in the 60s. The cold front will move across Alabama today, and that will put an end to the rain. We will become sunny and breezy in the afternoon with slightly cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will be around 10-20 mph with gusts to near 25-30 mph.
