Ctheway777
3d ago
Sucks to be in law enforcement under this commissioner's court. Especially with Defundina Hidalgo ruling the roost.
3
RBK Houston Native!
3d ago
She might wear a black robe as a judge but as a democrat she’s gonna give weak penalties/punishments like all other democrats
2
Houston Chronicle
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces 'brief personal leave' ahead of first meetings
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's team announced late Wednesday night she would miss the first meetings of the 2023 session starting this week. "Beginning next week, Judge Hidalgo needs to take a brief personal leave while she deals with a family issue," the statement read. Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to take personal leave of absence, office announces
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will take a temporary leave of absence beginning next week, her office announced Wednesday. During the leave, Hidalgo will take a week off to go to Colombia to care for her grandfather whose health has reportedly “declined precipitously.”. Her...
After 25 years, Fort Bend County Judge KP George replaces Commissioner Andy Meyers as H-GAC delegate
Commissioner Andy Meyers asked that Commissioners Court take into account the elected officials who spoke on his behalf during a Dec. 20 meeting. Meyers will be removed as the Fort Bend County delegate for the Houston-Galveston Area Council in 2023. (Screenshot courtesy Fort Bend County) At a Dec. 20 Fort...
13 Investigates: Down 80 workers, Houston solid waste supervisors say they're overworked, underpaid
Houston's Solid Waste Department racked up $7.5 million in overtime this past year, but none of it went to supervisors despite working the same long hours as drivers.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo targets Texas Lieutenant Governor during swearing-in ceremony
A swearing-in ceremony was held for several Harris County officials on Monday. The event was pretty low-key until Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered remarks toward Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic opens in Stafford
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, a general medicine clinic with 34 locations across Houston, opened the doors to its Stafford clinic on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has expanded to Stafford and opened the doors to its two-story, 33,000-square-foot clinic on Dec. 19 in The Grid, a 192-acre mixed-use development. In...
Harris County Still Doesn’t Know How Many Voters Were Kept From Voting On Election Day
This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access. Nearly two months after the general election, Harris County election officials still do not know whether ballot paper shortages and late polling site openings prevented people from voting on Election Day. In...
Houston Chronicle
She met him on Bumble. He held her hostage for five days, officials say.
After a Texas woman met a man on the dating and networking app Bumble and started up a relationship with him, the pair agreed to meet for what she thought was a date at his apartment. The woman's date, 21-year-old Zachary Kent Mills, drove her to his place in Spring,...
Click2Houston.com
Race for Houston mayor heating up ahead of summertime deadline to get on ballot
HOUSTON – It’s a new year, and by the end of 2023, the city of Houston will hold an election for a new mayor. The current mayor, Sylvester Turner, is term-limited and even though the official deadline to enter the race is still months away, several candidates have announced their intention to run with millions already raised.
Harris County Flood Control District completes two phases of bond projects along Cypress Creek
The Harris County Flood Control District has completed two batches of work in the Major Maintenance of Cypress Creek and Tributaries program, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the district. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In December, construction wrapped up on two groups of 2018 bond projects from the Harris...
Government Technology
Houston Workers Returning to Offices at Nationally High Rates
(TNS) — Nearly three years after the pandemic sent many employees of Greater Houston businesses home to work remotely, workers are returning to their offices at one of the highest rates in the country, according to data tracked by Kastle Systems, a security technology firm. Behind only Austin and...
A major Houston highway entrance ramp just closed for months
The closure is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to last into the fall.
Houston gardening guru and longtime radio host Randy Lemmon dies at 61
Lemmon was a fixture on Houston's KTRH AM 740 radio station for nearly 30 years.
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
cw39.com
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
'We lead the country': How Harris County has become one of the deadliest places to drive
The county leads the country in intoxicated-related deaths every year and it could be because of a lack of public transportation, according to Sean Teare, the head of the Vehicular Crime Division of HCSO.
fox26houston.com
Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff
SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
19-year-old shot during meetup in Fort Bend County, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old was shot during a meetup in Fort Bend County, according to deputies. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood off Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane which is near Fulshear. Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were meeting up...
Whose cleanup is it anyways? Action 13 reaches out to 3 jurisdictions over 'eye sore' dump site
'Eye sore' is what residents call the dumpsite, filled with mattresses, bags, and piles of trash accumulated over the last six months.
houston.org
Rising in Houston: Projects to Look Forward to in 2023 and Beyond
2022 was a year of significant economic growth for Houston. The Texas Workforce Commission reports metro Houston gained more than 150,000 jobs in the first 11 months of the year, and while that estimate will likely be pared back when revisions are released it will still rank among the best years for metro job creation on record. Meanwhile, Fortune 500 company Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened its new Spring-area headquarters early in the year, motorists were using new tunnels beneath land bridges reconnecting Memorial Park by spring, and the University of Houston opened its $80 million College of Medicine building over the summer.
