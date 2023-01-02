Read full article on original website
L L
9d ago
she is a BEAUTIFUL dog 🥰if I didn't already live in an upstairs condo with 6 cats I'd want her, she's gorgeous
Reply(5)
7
Carole Price
8d ago
I had a Great Pyrenese and he loved the house but when cold outside he preferred outside. He was the sweetest boy with a heart of gold and knew his job was to guard our pet goat. He passed 3 yrs ago but was a great dog, they are good with children and farm animals. Hope he finds a big farm family.
Reply
3
LEAH E
9d ago
Penny is beautiful! Please someone give this angel a home!♥️
Reply(1)
21
Related
pethelpful.com
Abandoned Dog Whose Owners Didn't Want Her Back Gets Amazing Forever Home
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Bubbles is a gorgeous dog that belongs to TikTok user @RoboKittenz and the way they came to acquire this beautiful furbaby is so heartbreaking! The video explains that Bubbles wandered into their yard as a stray and the kind people who found her posted an ad on Facebook marketplace looking for her owner. Welp, the owner contacted them and said they didn't want her anymore so RoboKittenz decided to give her the home she deserves.
pethelpful.com
Shelters Are Already Seeing Christmas Puppies Being Returned and It's Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It might have been 'the most wonderful time of the year' for people, but for the new puppies and dogs given as gifts this year, it's quite possibly the scariest. Although a lot of these new furry family members are loved just as much as their gifter would hope, there are always going to be some who end up in the wrong situation. And that means they'll end up at the shelter.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
pethelpful.com
Little Dog Surrendered to Shelter After Owner Couldn't Keep Him Is Just So Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As awful as it is to see any loving pet surrendered to a shelter, it's even harder to know that some of them weren't surrendered by choice. These pets were loved and adored but were forced to be separated for one reason or another--just like Luke. This little Chihuahua mix was dropped off at @sparcsaveslives805 in Santa Paula, California, after his owner aged out of the foster system, and we are simply devastated for them both.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Husky Who's Been at Rescue for Over 400 Days Is Breaking Hearts
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Rebel might have a chaotic name, but he seems like the sweetest boy! One of his human friends at the @husky_house rescue of Matawan, New Jersey posted a video of his loving antics, and TikTok is loving him already. Somehow, though, this gorgeous Husky has been in the shelter for 405 days!
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
pethelpful.com
Moment Horse Realizes His Best Buddy Is Waiting for Him Is Full of Joy
We will never not be amazed by animals' abilities to recognize their favorite humans. And we will never not love watching the videos of their faces when they do see their human. It just warms our hearts. And that's no different for TikTok user @rudniktheroan. This beautiful horse named Rudnik...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
pethelpful.com
Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Woman Devastated After Finding 18-Year-Old Adoptive Son Who Passed in His Sleep
Life is never straightforward, and it will always come with bumps in the road, as well as significant events and traumas. Understandably, some people may struggle significantly with processing a severe trauma, and may never actually recover from what has happened to them.
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Transformation After Months of Not Being Adopted Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over at Adoption First Animal Rescue in North Carolina, one special, adoptable dog has been waiting for her forever home. Her name is Cider, and she's a stunning Shepherd girl who loves to play and get tons of attention. Unfortunately, though, her happy-go-lucky outlook is starting to change now that she's @adoptionfirstnc's most long-term resident.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to 'Welcome-Home' Gift From His Human Sister Couldn't Be Sweeter
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Even with the best intentions, a cat can sneak outside. It happens to the best of us - one minute you are carrying in groceries and the next you are leaving food and a litter box outside hoping the scent will lure your fur baby home. Even cats who never stray from the front porch can sometimes go out further, which is what happened to TikTok user @LunaandGeorge. The scariest part about this? George went out just before a major storm.
Elderly woman in tears as she can only afford eggs on toast for Christmas dinner
An elderly woman was left in tears after breaking down to a charity owner who visited her home to fix a leaking tap. James Anderson, from charity Depher CIC UK, visited the 89-year-old woman's home where he learned that she would be having eggs on toast for Christmas dinner this year, due to rising living costs.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
pethelpful.com
Dog Marks 100 Days at Rescue Without One Person Interested in Adopting Her
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Any amount of time an animal spends in a shelter is already long enough because well, no animal should have to live there. It should be everyone's goal to get every last animal a forever home. They deserve it! So maybe we should start by getting those animals who've been living in the shelters the longest home first!
Comments / 36