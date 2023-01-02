CUMMING, Ga. — The first patient at the Forsyth Community Clinic last October came in looking for an eye exam. She got something else. Staff couldn’t provide the exam but convinced her to stay to be processed as a new patient. When she was taken through a preliminary health screening, they found she was on the verge of a medical emergency. Her blood pressure levels were through the roof, and they rushed her to the emergency room to receive care.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO