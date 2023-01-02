ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

appenmedia.com

Resident receives texts from supposed hit-man

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell resident received texts to his phone Dec. 23 threatening to kill him if he did not pay the $1,000. The sender of the texts said he was a hit man and sent a stock photo of a cowboy. The text sender also sent photos...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Man defrauded 3 times in online bitcoin scam

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Impressed by supposed returns and net gains, a man decided to invest in a bitcoin company under false pretense. The man told Johns Creek Police Dec. 21 he was swindled out of around $16,500 the week before. The man found what he thought to be a legitimate sister website of BitVavo.com, whose name suddenly has changed to Bivavothe.com.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
appenmedia.com

Woman avoids scam involving jailed ‘son’

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman told Johns Creek Police Dec. 15 that she answered a call from a person who said he was her son. The caller stated he was in jail on a DUI charge and that he broke his nose, to explain why he didn’t sound like her son. He told the woman his attorney would contact her to explain how to pay his bond to get out of jail. No city jail was named, the police report said.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
11Alive

Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

JOHNS CREEK VITALITY COMMITTEE

The Johns Creek Vitality Committee will hold their January meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:00pm. This meeting is open to the public and will be held at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. Should you have any questions regarding this public meeting, please call the City Clerk Allison Tarpley (678-512-3212).
JOHNS CREEK, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Unattended car burglarized at Dunwoody restaurant

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police reports said a vehicle parked at the Lazy Dog Restaurant in Dunwoody was burglarized and nearly stolen by unidentified thieves. Police responded to the restaurant at 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road Dec. 19 at about 1 a.m. after a victim reported the rear window of her car had been shattered. Officers learned thieves entered the car through the rear driver’s side window.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Free clinic opens in Forsyth County intent to change healthcare landscape

CUMMING, Ga. — The first patient at the Forsyth Community Clinic last October came in looking for an eye exam. She got something else. Staff couldn’t provide the exam but convinced her to stay to be processed as a new patient. When she was taken through a preliminary health screening, they found she was on the verge of a medical emergency. Her blood pressure levels were through the roof, and they rushed her to the emergency room to receive care.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

