appenmedia.com
Resident receives texts from supposed hit-man
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell resident received texts to his phone Dec. 23 threatening to kill him if he did not pay the $1,000. The sender of the texts said he was a hit man and sent a stock photo of a cowboy. The text sender also sent photos...
appenmedia.com
Man defrauded 3 times in online bitcoin scam
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Impressed by supposed returns and net gains, a man decided to invest in a bitcoin company under false pretense. The man told Johns Creek Police Dec. 21 he was swindled out of around $16,500 the week before. The man found what he thought to be a legitimate sister website of BitVavo.com, whose name suddenly has changed to Bivavothe.com.
appenmedia.com
Woman avoids scam involving jailed ‘son’
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman told Johns Creek Police Dec. 15 that she answered a call from a person who said he was her son. The caller stated he was in jail on a DUI charge and that he broke his nose, to explain why he didn’t sound like her son. He told the woman his attorney would contact her to explain how to pay his bond to get out of jail. No city jail was named, the police report said.
Ex-employee uses forklift to break into Clayton County business
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former employee is now behind bars after he allegedly broke into a business New Year’s morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Clayton County officers were called to the 4300 block of International Parkway just after 11:30 a.m. about...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
appenmedia.com
JOHNS CREEK VITALITY COMMITTEE
The Johns Creek Vitality Committee will hold their January meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:00pm. This meeting is open to the public and will be held at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. Should you have any questions regarding this public meeting, please call the City Clerk Allison Tarpley (678-512-3212).
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmakers study what to do with waste from legally grown cannabis plants
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A small group of lawmakers kicked off a series of meetings Thursday to explore what to do with the waste from the cannabis products Georgia is beginning to manufacture. Hemp is already being grown in a small number of farms scattered across the state,...
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
appenmedia.com
Unattended car burglarized at Dunwoody restaurant
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police reports said a vehicle parked at the Lazy Dog Restaurant in Dunwoody was burglarized and nearly stolen by unidentified thieves. Police responded to the restaurant at 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road Dec. 19 at about 1 a.m. after a victim reported the rear window of her car had been shattered. Officers learned thieves entered the car through the rear driver’s side window.
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
appenmedia.com
Free clinic opens in Forsyth County intent to change healthcare landscape
CUMMING, Ga. — The first patient at the Forsyth Community Clinic last October came in looking for an eye exam. She got something else. Staff couldn’t provide the exam but convinced her to stay to be processed as a new patient. When she was taken through a preliminary health screening, they found she was on the verge of a medical emergency. Her blood pressure levels were through the roof, and they rushed her to the emergency room to receive care.
Georgia tire shop worker killed while moving customer’s car was in uniform: ‘It was a test drive’
A tire shop employee was fatally shot on the job after a customer mistook him for a car thief, police in Georgia said. Daniel Gordon, 24, was killed at the Tires Plus in Decatur around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to DeKalb County police. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.
fox5atlanta.com
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
‘Angel on Earth:’ Longtime girlfriend remembers man killed by DeKalb tire shop customer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The longtime girlfriend of the Tires Plus worker killed on the job says it’s a shame such a peaceful person died such a violent death. DeKalb County police say 24-year-old Daniel Gordon was shot and killed by a customer who thought he was stealing his car.
Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there. Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.
2 men wanted for stealing from Henry County cell phone repair shop
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for a pair of suspects they say stole from a cell phone repair shop in McDonough last Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 28, at 3:15 p.m., two men went inside CPR Cell...
Police: Atlanta Cookout employee choked, stabbed by co-worker, baby’s father
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed by one of her co-workers at Cookout. According to police reports, the young mother was at work at the Cookout on Moreland Avenue on Dec. 9 when the father of her child, 29-year-old Rontravius Dawson, showed up and was let into the locked lobby.
Cookout employee accused of stabbing co-worker turns herself in, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a teenager is in jail after multiple people accused her of stabbing a co-worker on the job last month. Kenya Pierce, 17, turned herself into Fulton County Jail Wednesday. Police believe Pierce stabbed a co-worker at the Cookout fast food restaurant where she worked...
