Joel Klatt believes youth is what makes Penn State football scary for years to come
Joel Klatt is one of the members of the sports media world that is buzzing about Penn State after its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Klatt talked about what makes the Nittany Lions so scary in the coming years on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Klatt thinks...
Look: College Football's 3 Best Attended Stadiums This Season
With the college football season set to conclude next Monday night, it's time to look at the best attendance averages in the country. According to D1.Ticker, Michigan Stadium had the highest attendance average this season. The Wolverines had 110,246 fans per home game. Penn State's Beaver Stadium came in second...
James Franklin highlights how much Rose Bowl victory means to Penn State football
James Franklin coached Penn State to a 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl on Monday. Franklin discussed what the win means for the football program as a whole at the post game presser. Franklin knows that it was also the 100-year anniversary of Penn State’s Rose Bowl game...
Penn State's Evan Mahaffey hits half-court jumper at the buzzer to close out 1st half vs. Michigan
Penn State needed a momentum shift towards the end of the first half after almost going into halftime down double digits. Evan Mahaffey provided that when needed. Mahaffey took a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer, and drained it to make it an eight-point Penn State deficit. Maybe the Nittany Lions can ride this energy into the second half to take the lead.
Michigan hoops holds off 2nd half rally to beat Penn State in Ann Arbor
Michigan and Penn State faced off on Wednesday in a B1G hoops matchup. Juwan Howard’s team finished the game on top with a 79-69 win. Penn State started the 2nd half on a strong note after going into half time down eight points. The Nittany Lions tied the game early in the second half, but Michigan followed it up with an 11-0 run.
Penn State football: 10 burning questions as the Nittany Lions head into the offseason
James Franklin’s message about alignment seems to have struck a chord. Penn State has its ducks in a row. Literally, it has just 1, transfer CB Storm Duck. But silly asides aside, the program stands poised to finally break through and gain a College Football Playoff spot for the first time.
Penn State DL announces entry into NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday afternoon that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after 3 years in State College. Mulbah will have 2 seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2020. He played in 19 games across the past 2 seasons, primarily focusing on special teams in 2022.
Penns Valley has historic night on the mat against Bellefonte
The Rams topped the Red Raiders for first time in coach Joel Brinker’s coaching career and the first time since 1990.
Carter’s Table to Open Downtown State College Restaurant
A popular local food stand and catering business is about to become a downtown State College restaurant. Carter’s Table is aiming to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., in the former Maki Yaki restaurant location at Ambassador Square, owner Shawn Carter said on Wednesday. Initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
Benzel’s closes factory outlet store in Altoona for good, plans expansion
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Benzel’s has announced that their Altoona factory outlet store has closed for good with the start of the new year. The outlet store closed its doors on New Year’s Eve after more than 60 years of being open to the public. The company took to its Facebook page and delivered the […]
New Event Venue Slated to Open in Port Matilda
A new community event venue is expected to open in Centre County this spring. Based in Port Matilda, Stoneybottom Celebration Venue is currently accepting bookings for events in 2023 and 2024. The event hall, located at 1979 Reese Hollow Road off Route 322, can accommodate approximately 200 guests. According to...
