Penn State needed a momentum shift towards the end of the first half after almost going into halftime down double digits. Evan Mahaffey provided that when needed. Mahaffey took a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer, and drained it to make it an eight-point Penn State deficit. Maybe the Nittany Lions can ride this energy into the second half to take the lead.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO