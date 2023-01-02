Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Route 25 in New Madrid, Dunklin Counties reduced for pavement resurfacing
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction. This will be due to construction crews performing pavement resurfacing. This section of roadway is located from County Road 218 near Malden, Mo. to Route 84 in...
Kait 8
Highway closures due to high water
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
Kait 8
Jan. 5: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up to a cool but nice January morning. The weather is quiet over the next several days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will make it...
krcgtv.com
Saturday's Rain System in Depth
The NWS in St. Louis tweeted today (1/5) that Saturday's rain system has the possibility to produce some light snow in areas of Northern MO:. There is a lot to unpack when looking at this system, but it really comes down to where the Low-pressure overhead can setup. There are...
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
Kait 8
Downtown house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire is located at around the 300 block of Woodrow and firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas, Missouri skies
The last time anyone saw the comet C/2022E3(ZTF) was during the time of the Neanderthals. Now it's set to return to Earth.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
Kait 8
Residents evacuated following flooding rains
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground. Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes. One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office...
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
KFVS12
Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. Police in Carbondale are investigating multiple shots fired last night on S. Forest Street. Investigators say it happened just before 6:40 last night. Carbondale...
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Haywood County, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service determined that an EF-0 tornado moved through Haywood County early Tuesday morning. According to the NWS office in Memphis, the tornado had peak wind speeds of about 80 mph and traveled 2.4 miles. No injuries or fatalities were reported. This was not the first tornado that moved through […]
Kait 8
Paragould residents affected by flood waters
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Paragould are cleaning up after flood waters damaged several homes on Monday night. The flooding got so bad that rescues were made by boat on some streets. Andrew and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Jones...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
KFVS12
Cars partially submerged due to flooding on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 exit at McLemore Avenue is under a flash flood. Traffic is at a standstill in both directions. Several cars are partially submerged. This is near The Memphis and Arkansas Bridge. If you are traveling from West Memphis into downtown you will be met with...
KFVS12
Flooded roads in Campbell, Mo.
KYTC reports a structure fire is blocking a portion of U.S. 68 near Aurora. A Murphsyboro woman was killed in a Jackson County crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. MoDOT is holding...
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
