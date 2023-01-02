Read full article on original website
Related
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple
Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
Dodgers: All-Star Infielder Recalls Day He Was Traded to LA
It's safe to say it was the best move Chris Taylor has ever made
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Dodgers: One Time LA Catcher Signs with Minnesota
Former Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters signed a minor-league deal to provide minor-league depth for the Minnesota Twins.
Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal
Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
chatsports.com
Big 2026 news: Munetaka Murakami said ‘Yankees’ on Japanese TV
U30e4u30f3u30adu30fcu30b9u3082u884cu304du305fu3044u3063u3059. u30e4u30f3u30adu30fcu30b9u3063u3066u897fu5074u3058u3083u306au3044u3093u3059u304buff1f. 2u4ebau306eu304bu3051u5408u3044u9762u767du3059u304eu308bud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83eudd23u2764ufe0fud83dudd25 pic.twitter.com/aMFasewksL. — ud835udc24ud835udc1aud83dudc27u26f1u6d66u6dfbu30adu30e3u30f3u30d7u2764ufe0fud83dudd25 (@runrun22abc) January 2, 2023. In the interest of full transparency, I must concede I do not speak Japanese. Just wanted to get that out there. However, I can confirm the guy on the far right is two-time Central League MVP Munetaka Murakami,...
Dodgers News: New LA Face Sporting a New Number in 2023
Jason Heyward can't wear his usual number 22 with the Dodgers, but we see in his recent Instagram post that he'll be wearing 23 for Los Angeles in 2023.
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Yardbarker
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
Could the Boston Red Sox take a shot on a former core member of the Houston Astros to improve an area of need?. No, not superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, though his second contract dispute of the offseason could put him back on the market for a third time in the same winter.
8 Former Detroit Tigers Players Find New Homes with New Teams
Eight former Detroit Tigers players have recently signed with new teams, including Willi Castro (Minnesota Twins), Niko Goodrum (Boston Red Sox), Sergio Alcantara (Chicago Cubs), James McCann (Baltimore Orioles), Tucker Barnhart (Chicago Cubs), Austin Romine (Cincinnati Reds), Grayson Greiner (Texas Rangers), and Christin Stewart (Chicago White Sox). These players include utility men, shortstops, and catchers, and they have all played for the Tigers in the past, with varying levels of success.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Dom Nunez: Lands minor-league deal with Cubs
Nunez signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday. Nunez has made major-league appearances for the Rockies in three of the last four seasons but was claimed off waivers by the Giants in early November before being designated for assignment a week later. He'll now join the Cubs organization, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training.
Report: Cubs and Hosmer Agree to Deal
The Chicago Cubs and free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer have agreed to a deal.
Comments / 0