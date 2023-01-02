Read full article on original website
Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet. Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around...
BBC
Time for Guardiola to show his bench strength earlier?
"I'm absolutely fuming with Pep Guardiola". That's how Manchester City fan Ken started his Big Match Verdict on BBC Radio Manchester after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton. Why? Substitutions - or rather, the lack of. Guardiola rolled the dice bringing on Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden in the...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
BBC
Kevin Schade: Brentford sign Freiburg forward on loan until end of season
Brentford have signed Freiburg forward Kevin Schade on loan until the end of the season. The Bees expect to make the deal permanent for a club-record undisclosed fee in the summer, with Schade set to sign a five-year contract. The Germany Under-21 international can fill a variety of attacking roles...
BBC
David Gold: West Ham joint-chairman was 'desperate' for club to do well, says David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes described David Gold as "a good man and a sensible man", who will be missed around the London Stadium. Gold's death after a short illness at the age of 86 was confirmed by the Hammers in the hours leading up to their 2-2 draw at Leeds United.
Soccer-Lazio's Sarri warns of unpredictable league after World Cup break
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said on Tuesday that the World Cup break has made it difficult to predict how Serie A will unfold when teams return to action after a seven-week absence.
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Predicted Line-Up | Simms or Maupay?
After a humiliating midweek defeat, Frank Lampard’s position is under real pressure. So, it might not be a bad thing for him that Everton are quickly back in action, with a game they’re simply not expected to win in the cup. Away to Manchester United is a rotten...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far,” Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
BBC
Everton 1-4 Brighton & Hove Albion: Seagulls pile pressure on Frank Lampard with emphatic win
Brighton piled the pressure on Everton manager Frank Lampard with an emphatic victory at Goodison Park. Kaoru Mitoma gave the Seagulls the lead with a composed finish after Moises Caicedo picked out the Japan winger on the edge of the penalty area. The Toffees, who were fortunate not to fall...
BBC
Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
Soccer-Sarri struggles to understand how Lazio allowed Lecce to complete comeback win
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was at a loss to explain how his team let a 1-0 halftime lead slip away in their disappointing 2-1 defeat by Lecce in Serie A on Wednesday.
Aui_2000 extends contract as Tundra Esports coach
Tundra Esports extended the contract of Dota 2 coach Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling on Friday. Aui_2000 guided the London-based team to
