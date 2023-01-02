Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale
Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Red-hot Alex Ovechkin reaches magic number in chase of Gretzky
Alex Ovechkin lit the lamp for the 809th time in his illustrious NHL career during the Washington Capitals’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Black Jackets Thursday. Ovechkin continues to inch closer to the NHL all-time goal record with a red-hot streak. His goal Thursday was his seventh in the last four games. He has scored 16 goals in his past 14 games and 21 over his past 23 games.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Yankees’ 1st round draft choice from 2022 making waves
Spencer Jones is already beginning to make a name for himself with the Yankees, and the baseball world is taking notice. Though FanGraphs’ prospect rankings for the Yankees haven’t been released yet, Baseball Prospectus’ have, and in a rather surprising move, they’ve ranked Jones higher than Jasson Dominguez (No. 3 in the organization, No. 4 in the organization).
Rangers Add A Depth Piece To Their Bullpen
The Texas Rangers have made perfectly clear that their top priority this offseason was additional pitching. The team’s first acquisition was veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who they landed in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. The Rangers then added three key starters in Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan...
