Alex Ovechkin lit the lamp for the 809th time in his illustrious NHL career during the Washington Capitals’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Black Jackets Thursday. Ovechkin continues to inch closer to the NHL all-time goal record with a red-hot streak. His goal Thursday was his seventh in the last four games. He has scored 16 goals in his past 14 games and 21 over his past 23 games.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO