ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem Police Department looking for information after robbery of Advanced Auto Parts

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ypj9_0k0zAkq300

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at an auto parts store in Winston-Salem.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police were called to the Advanced Auto Parts on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem. Employees said that a man wearing all black walked in and “announced he was robbing the business.”

VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at North Carolina Subway on New Year’s Day

The suspect allegedly showed a gun and demanded money, running away when he was given an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are seeking firsthand eyewitnesses that may have seen a family member of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, or a Toyota Prius in the Madison County area, according to the Cornelius Police Department. “We are seeking firsthand eyewitness information from anyone who may have seen this Toyota Prius or white […]
MADISON COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at NC high school, sheriff’s office says

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Student With Loaded Gun Tries To Enter Ragsdale High School

A Ragsdale student attempted to bring a loaded handgun into Ragsdale High School. Fortunately, school staff and the security officer – with the help of a metal detector – discovered the weapon and prevented the student from entering. The student has been apprehended, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s...
JAMESTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Injuries reported after teen hit in Winston-Salem while crossing street at Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was hit by a vehicle and injured in Winston-Salem on Patterson Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers found a Winston-Salem 18-year-old lying in the road in the 3200 block […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gun found at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed a gun was found at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown Thursday. Deputies said a school resource officer reported a student tried to enter the high school around 9:13 a.m. but was stopped by school staff after triggering the body scanner alert.
JAMESTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
90K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy