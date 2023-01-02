Winston-Salem Police Department looking for information after robbery of Advanced Auto Parts
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at an auto parts store in Winston-Salem.
Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police were called to the Advanced Auto Parts on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem. Employees said that a man wearing all black walked in and "announced he was robbing the business."
The suspect allegedly showed a gun and demanded money, running away when he was given an undetermined amount of cash.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
