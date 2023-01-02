ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castro Valley, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm

OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz County Sheriff issues evacuation orders in southern parts of county

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) - Heavy rains, wind and runoff have prompted the Santa Cruz County's Sheriff to issue expanded evacuation orders for southern parts of the county Wednesday afternoon.The evacuation order issued at 1 p.m. was triggered by concerns over potential flooding, debris flow, or other dangers in certain low lying areas, according to the Sheriff's Office. The evacuation order for the following zones: PAJE015, E024, E026, E027, E028, E029 CTL E010, E014, E015, E018, E019, E026, E027, E028, E029, E050, E051 CRZ E080, E081 FEL 008, 011, 012 The area includes parts of Watsonville, Capitola, Soquel and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Residents may...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters. Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block.  Edgar Jr., The post Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live  appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

School in Sunol needs supplies after flooding damages campus

SUNOL, Calif. - A school in Sunol was first heavily damaged by floodwaters in last weekend’s storm. Now after surviving Wednesday’s storm, they’re hoping to restart classes on Monday. The school needs to replace some supplies lost in the flooding and is asking for the community’s help.
SUNOL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee

OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose CHP officer injured by falling tree at crash site

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a falling tree Thursday morning while responding to a crash site, the agency confirmed. CHP officers were called around 10:08 a.m. to a crash on Highway 17, south of Interstate 280, that was blocking the slow lane.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Escaped inmate back in Sonoma County jail custody

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An escaped kitchen-crew inmate has been arrested and back in custody two days after he ran away, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff. John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away from the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday. It wasn't clear how officials found him. He has...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old Oakland girl reported missing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Tania Bernubez is considered at-risk due to her age. She was last seen around midnight Thursday in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Police described Bernubez as a Hispanic female, standing 5-feet 2-inches and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area residents dealing with insurance coverage, flooding damages

OAKLAND, Calif. - Ben Marcus is a landlord dealing with storm-related repairs in Oakland who has run into issues finding crews available to clean up damage following the Bay Area’s recent storms. One of Marcus’s apartment units is temporarily unlivable for his tenants. He said the carpets had to...
OAKLAND, CA

