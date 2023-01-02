ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup truck

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Cape Coral died Sunday after he crashed into the back of a pickup truck early Thursday morning, December 29.

The 56-year-old man was driving south, in the left lane of US 41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard.

The pickup driver, a 25-year-old Cape Coral man, was heading south and slowing in the left lane of US 41 ahead of the motorcyclist.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man slammed into the back of the truck, and the crash caused him to separate from his motorcycle.

He was brought to Gulf Coast Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

FHP continues to investigate the deadly crash.

