Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart

Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: January 6, 2023

Quality t-shirts! 7th Floor Clothing can be found inside the Northside Marketplace in Akron. Online art classes! Learn more about Artist At Heart Paint Party by visiting them online. Beagle Bay Knot Works. Nautical home decor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron. Cafe...
AKRON, OH
Beacon

Cleveland Boat Show expands angling, boating exhibits

Western Lake Erie is the heart of the Walleye Capital of the World, but if you want to talk fishing next week, you’ll have to head to the I-X Center in Cleveland on Jan. 12-15 to chat with Ottawa County experts about the latest in boats, fishing equipment and to tune in the angling seminars.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Jan. 5-8

Sing along to Disney on Ice, dance the night away at the Symposium, rock out at Beachland Ballroom and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Looking for a comfortable place to dance the night away in spike-adorned platform boots? Head to Studio West 117 for a party straight out of the ’80s, featuring darkwave, new wave and post-punk jams, courtesy of DJs Darkstar and Mimi Dromette. $5, Jan. 7, 9 p.m., 11794 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, studiowest117.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Narcan vending machines installed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County has partnered with The Centers, a non-profit organization, to install Narcan vending machines in locations across Cuyahoga County. Adriana Whelan, the Medical Director of HIV and Harm Reduction at The Centers, explained the goal of...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year

CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Bluegrass Jams Resume at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall

What do you have going on Tuesday evening? If you’re like most people, not much. But if you enjoy down-home music such as bluegrass, maybe even dabble in playing it, come on down to the G.A.R Hall in Peninsula where the Grass Jam is finally back. Two local leading...
PENINSULA, OH

