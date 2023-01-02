Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Related
Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes ‘n Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
To celebrate a year of slightly more financially successful writing (hey, improvement is improvement, no matter how small), I treated myself to lunch at a local Japanese restaurant near the end of 2022.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: January 6, 2023
Quality t-shirts! 7th Floor Clothing can be found inside the Northside Marketplace in Akron. Online art classes! Learn more about Artist At Heart Paint Party by visiting them online. Beagle Bay Knot Works. Nautical home decor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron. Cafe...
Here's what will happen when Akron's Gorge Dam is torn down
The Gorge Dam, no longer functioning, is one of the last unresolved water quality issues on the Cuyahoga River. Its removal is expected to cost around $130 million.
Beacon
Cleveland Boat Show expands angling, boating exhibits
Western Lake Erie is the heart of the Walleye Capital of the World, but if you want to talk fishing next week, you’ll have to head to the I-X Center in Cleveland on Jan. 12-15 to chat with Ottawa County experts about the latest in boats, fishing equipment and to tune in the angling seminars.
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Jan. 5-8
Sing along to Disney on Ice, dance the night away at the Symposium, rock out at Beachland Ballroom and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Looking for a comfortable place to dance the night away in spike-adorned platform boots? Head to Studio West 117 for a party straight out of the ’80s, featuring darkwave, new wave and post-punk jams, courtesy of DJs Darkstar and Mimi Dromette. $5, Jan. 7, 9 p.m., 11794 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, studiowest117.com.
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
Detroit Wing Company opens Lorain restaurant, offers free chicken for a year
LORAIN, Ohio – Chicken wing lovers be aware. Detroit Wing Company is opening its first Ohio restaurant on at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lorain. The 1,200-square-foot takeout and delivery-only shop will be at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Road. The first customers on day one will receive prizes....
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream to open second Cuyahoga County location in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store is planned for the southwest corner of Pearl Road and Ellsworth Drive, about 1,200 feet south of Drake Road. It would be the second Bruster’s in Cuyahoga County and the fifth in Ohio. A Bruster’s opened in 2021 in North Olmsted, and there are Bruster’s in Calcutta, Canton and Girard.
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
WATCH: Footage shows Coventry Township house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
spectrumnews1.com
Narcan vending machines installed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County has partnered with The Centers, a non-profit organization, to install Narcan vending machines in locations across Cuyahoga County. Adriana Whelan, the Medical Director of HIV and Harm Reduction at The Centers, explained the goal of...
WKYC
23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year
CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
coolcleveland.com
Bluegrass Jams Resume at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall
What do you have going on Tuesday evening? If you’re like most people, not much. But if you enjoy down-home music such as bluegrass, maybe even dabble in playing it, come on down to the G.A.R Hall in Peninsula where the Grass Jam is finally back. Two local leading...
Comments / 0