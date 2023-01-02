Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot after two suspects break into southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while two suspects broke into his home in southeast Columbus Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The man was taken...
CPD: Voices told man to hit pedestrian with car, jump in Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man told Columbus police that voices told him to hit a pedestrian with his car, flee the scene and jump into the Scioto River, before surrendering. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, officers received a call on reports of a person with a gun at the 800 block […]
Police: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in west Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of West Broad Street on reports of a pedestrian struck around 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person hit on route 23 goes through windshield, injuring others
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was hit while on route 23 near Circleville Thursday evening. It happened before 10 p.m. near Sheetz Gas Station, close to Sperry Drive. The person was a pedestrian on the highway when they were hit by a sedan, according to troopers. The pedestrian went through the windshield and hit two people inside the vehicle, causing injury to all three.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
14-year-old shot while walking in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A shooting that left a 14-year-old teen wounded remains under investigation by detectives in Chillicothe. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday. According to the report provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, a group of teens was walking along Neal Avenue when a gunshot rang out.
Woman critically injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was seriously injured in a north Columbus crash early Friday morning. The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Neil Avenue just north of West Dodridge Street. Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and struck another vehicle. Her car...
WSYX ABC6
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Newark assault and robbery
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an October assault and robbery. Newark police reported an assault and robbery on Thursday 0ct. 26 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A 26-year-old...
2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Mount Carmel East
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East in east Columbus Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., police said a GMC truck was heading east on East Broad Street approaching the traffic light by the hospital. Meanwhile, a black Kia Forte was heading west on East Broad Street toward the hospital and the two vehicles collided.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run along West Broad Street
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run near the Hilltop Thursday night. Officers were called to the scene at West Broad Street and Wilson Road just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim on the road but...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Ross Co. teen located after hours of searching
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — After searching hours of searching, rescue crews have located Darius Lester. According to dispatchers, he is currently being checked by medics. Darius has been missing since around 9 p.m. yesterday in the area of Kinnamon Lane and the Pleasant Valley Trailer Park. Shortly after 2 a.m....
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspects that stole car at gunpoint in Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down two suspects they say stole a car at gunpoint. The robbery happened on December 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. on the 3100 block of Park St. in Grove City. Police said two suspects...
CPD look to identify two persons of interest in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — CPD is looking for community help in identifying two persons of interest that could be connected to a November shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood. On Nov. 22, Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. Officers found a man who was shot […]
Four suspects in custody in connection with northwest Columbus homicide
A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Fights off Burglary, Police Break Down Door to Arrest Man
CHILLICOTHE – A woman called 911 for help after a man attempted to trap her inside her home with force. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department a woman allowed a man into her home that she knew as “Corey” who she claimed had come to the home to visit people who used to live in her shed. She said she was somewhat familiar with the man.
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a shooting near the campus of The Ohio State University on Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of North High Street around 8:25 p.m. according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was taken to Ohio State...
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
