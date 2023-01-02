ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

10TV

Police: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in west Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of West Broad Street on reports of a pedestrian struck around 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person hit on route 23 goes through windshield, injuring others

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was hit while on route 23 near Circleville Thursday evening. It happened before 10 p.m. near Sheetz Gas Station, close to Sperry Drive. The person was a pedestrian on the highway when they were hit by a sedan, according to troopers. The pedestrian went through the windshield and hit two people inside the vehicle, causing injury to all three.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

14-year-old shot while walking in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A shooting that left a 14-year-old teen wounded remains under investigation by detectives in Chillicothe. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday. According to the report provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, a group of teens was walking along Neal Avenue when a gunshot rang out.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Woman critically injured in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was seriously injured in a north Columbus crash early Friday morning. The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Neil Avenue just north of West Dodridge Street. Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and struck another vehicle. Her car...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Mount Carmel East

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East in east Columbus Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., police said a GMC truck was heading east on East Broad Street approaching the traffic light by the hospital. Meanwhile, a black Kia Forte was heading west on East Broad Street toward the hospital and the two vehicles collided.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Ross Co. teen located after hours of searching

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — After searching hours of searching, rescue crews have located Darius Lester. According to dispatchers, he is currently being checked by medics. Darius has been missing since around 9 p.m. yesterday in the area of Kinnamon Lane and the Pleasant Valley Trailer Park. Shortly after 2 a.m....
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Fights off Burglary, Police Break Down Door to Arrest Man

CHILLICOTHE – A woman called 911 for help after a man attempted to trap her inside her home with force. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department a woman allowed a man into her home that she knew as “Corey” who she claimed had come to the home to visit people who used to live in her shed. She said she was somewhat familiar with the man.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in shooting near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a shooting near the campus of The Ohio State University on Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of North High Street around 8:25 p.m. according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was taken to Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
