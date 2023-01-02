ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Bob Good Teases Rival to Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker

By Eileen Grench
 4 days ago
Bill Clark

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) is hinting that Republicans opposed to Kevin McCarthy as House speaker have a backup candidate in mind, but he is playing coy on who they are. “You’ll see that name tomorrow on the second ballot,” Good said on Fox & Friends on Monday, claiming McCarthy’s detractors have hidden the identity for several weeks. Good is one of five “Never Kevin” Republicans trying to block his leadership. With just a day to go before the vote, McCarthy had made several concessions to his right-wing critics but admitted he may not have the support to become speaker.

