FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Leads to Shots Fired in Mocksville
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., Davie County Sheriffs received a call for road rage incident with shots fired on Wilkesboro Street in Mocksville. Deputies arrived and located the victim, Robert Vandiver, at the intersection of Garner Street and Wandering Lane. The suspect had already left the scene.
Suspect Wanted in Greensboro Armed Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 7:38 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at the Save A Lot on 429 W. Meadowview Road. A man with a handgun entered the business and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving on foot. The suspect was described as a Black...
Pedestrian Hit by Oncoming Traffic
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded pedestrian involved vehicle crash on the 3200 block of Patterson Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene they found Adair Molina laying in the road. EMS provided on scene treatment and Molina was transported to a local hospital. The victim's injuries are said to be minor.
Gun Confiscated at Ragsdale High School
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — This morning a gun was reportedly taken from a student attempting to enter Ragsdale High School. Guilford County Schools released the following statement, as Guilford County Sheriffs were immediately alerted. "Today, at Ragsdale High School, a touchless security screener alerted staff of a weapon being brought...
Victim in Critical Condition after Shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to a shooting on Comstock Lane. When police arrived at the scene, they found and transferred one victim to a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound. When we last check they are listed in critical condition. There is no information a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Alamance County school buses checked after hoax shooting call, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon Alamance County Communications received several 911 calls saying there had been shots fired on a school bus in the southern part of the county. Deputies stopped several buses and conducted well-being checks. Everyone on the inspected buses was safe. The...
A Triad landlord received fraudulent pay stubs from tenants leading to several evictions
Triad Area — After receiving several fraudulent check stubs from tenants claiming they make enough money to afford a rental property from Lumbu Management. Owner, Chris Lumbu has had to evict 15 tenants and is in the process of evicting another. “Thus far all but one has been evicted,...
Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1700 block of Whites Kennel Rd., south of Burlington. Deputies observed the vehicle was being driving with an expired registration. Deputies say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside...
Rockwood Manor Apartment Fire Cause Under Investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Last night around 10:30 p.m., Greensboro Fire were called to 3802 Rockwood Manor for an apartment fire. One home unit was engulfed in flames with the frontside of the single-story structure on fire. Nobody was inside the building though with no injuries reported, as the flames...
Armed Robbery at Burlington Gas Station
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Tuesday just after 10:00 a.m., Burlington Police were called to an armed robbery at the Cruizers convenience store at 728 N. Church St. It was learned that a large stature black male entered the business, produced a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect...
Man Arrested on Drug Possession Charges in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy served an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on 33-year-old James Joshua Thompson. During the serving, Thompson was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The magistrate found probable cause for charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was issued a written promise to appear and given a $20,000 secured bond for the original arrest order. A first court appearance has been scheduled for January 6, in Randolph County District Court.
Randolph County Man Breaks House Arrest
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs Electronic House Arrest (EHA) Officers took Julian Glenn Cross, 29, into custody for violating the conditions of EHA. He was taken before the magistrate and given a $35,000 secured bond plus continued EHA. A first court appearance was scheduled for January 9 in Randolph County District Court.
High Point Walmart EBT Customers Targeted by Scammers
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are asking anyone who used an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card at a High Point Walmart in the month of December to immediately change the card’s PIN number, and also check their account for any fraudulent activity. Officers have learned of point-of-sale (POS)...
Scammers hit Walmart card readers
Dozens were scammed at two Walmart locations in High Point one at 2628 S. Main Street and the other on 2710 N. Main Street. “I don't necessarily feel safe anywhere but I can't stop doing what I have to do because of this,” said one Walmart shopper. They were...
Lane Closed on S. Main Street in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The southbound lane on S. Main Street in Kernersville is temporarily closed due to repair work being done on a gas line. The lane is closed between Old Winston Rd. and Salem Parkway (Business 40). Work was being done on a manhole around 10:00 a.m. this...
Amendment to expand the BORO voted down
GREENESBORO, N.C. — Tuesday night, the Greensboro city council met to decide whether to expand its downtown social district. The amendment to expand the BORO was denied eight to one Tuesday evening during a back and forth debate between city council members. “I would love to see center city...
Sam Hartman Transfers from Wake Forest to Notre Dame
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Arguably the highest-profile NCAA transfer quarterback this offseason has a new home. Sam Hartman will spend his final college season at Notre Dame, moving on from Wake Forest. Hartman announced this move on his Twitter Thursday afternoon, after he entered the transfer portal on December 27.
Health officials prepare for COVID wave
Most of the state has medium spread levels, but counties such as Yadkin, Stokes, Surry, and Forsyth are now in the high spread category concerning some healthcare providers. “So covid is coming back and we are having a beginning of a wave,” said Infectious Disease Expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Dr. Christopher Ohl.
