RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy served an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on 33-year-old James Joshua Thompson. During the serving, Thompson was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The magistrate found probable cause for charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was issued a written promise to appear and given a $20,000 secured bond for the original arrest order. A first court appearance has been scheduled for January 6, in Randolph County District Court.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO