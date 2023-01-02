ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating 1 Wednesday robbery

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery. Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man in hospital with serious stab wound after fight: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. David Payton, 40, was arrested and charged with assault. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue at around 3:01 […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Armed and Dangerous: Third Mobile Walmart shooting suspect still on the loose

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are looking for 19-year-old Jimaurice Pierce in connection with the December 27th shooting inside the Walmart on the 1-65 Service Road. An innocent bystander was injured when she was shot. The teen already has a serious rap sheet. Records show he's out on bond for murder. In 2019 when Pierce was 16, police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Andre Gamble the day before Thanksgiving at a shopping center on University Boulevard. This week, a judge ordered to revoke Pierce's bond on the murder charge for failure to comply with the terms set. Police warn he is armed and dangerous.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: Teen arrested for shooting into car while driving on Grelot Rd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 9:17 p.m., officers responded to Ascension Providence Hospital in reference to a male subject shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was driving near Grelot Road when a known subject drove next to him and fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle.
utv44.com

ShotSpotter: 330 shots detected on NYE in Mobile, more people are starting to call 911

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The number of gunshots fired on New Year's Eve is alarming. ShotSpotter is the system that detects gunfire in different neighborhoods in the city of Mobile. It went fully live in July. Last time NBC 15 reported on these numbers was at the beginning of December, a total of 2,200 shots were detected then. That number has gone up, with the number of gunshots detected ballooning Saturday night.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

DA files motion to hold Walmart shooter with no bond under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Late Thursday the Mobile County District Attorneys office filed a motion to hold Darrius Rowser in jail with no bond, citing Aniah’s law. Rowser was arrested late Tuesday on charges that spanned three different violent incidents in Mobile in December. One of those incidents...
MOBILE, AL

