Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Related
Mobile Police investigating 1 Wednesday robbery
UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery. Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are […]
Drive-by shooting victim drives himself to hospital, suspect arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly drove up next a car and began shooting at another man he knew driving near Grelot Road, according to a release from the MPD. Jonathan Triolet, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police […]
Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.
utv44.com
Mobile Police: NYE downtown shooting suspect out of hospital, charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made a further arrest in the investigation of the New Year's Eve Shooting arrest in downtown Mobile. Police have identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the subject involved in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Mr. Thomas was released from the hospital today,...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
Man in hospital with serious stab wound after fight: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. David Payton, 40, was arrested and charged with assault. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue at around 3:01 […]
utv44.com
Armed and Dangerous: Third Mobile Walmart shooting suspect still on the loose
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are looking for 19-year-old Jimaurice Pierce in connection with the December 27th shooting inside the Walmart on the 1-65 Service Road. An innocent bystander was injured when she was shot. The teen already has a serious rap sheet. Records show he's out on bond for murder. In 2019 when Pierce was 16, police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Andre Gamble the day before Thanksgiving at a shopping center on University Boulevard. This week, a judge ordered to revoke Pierce's bond on the murder charge for failure to comply with the terms set. Police warn he is armed and dangerous.
utv44.com
MPD: Teen arrested for shooting into car while driving on Grelot Rd.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 9:17 p.m., officers responded to Ascension Providence Hospital in reference to a male subject shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was driving near Grelot Road when a known subject drove next to him and fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle.
utv44.com
"Brought some things to light" Local community leader weighs in on Mobile NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile is a result of gang violence, according to the Mobile Police Department. This news has community leaders weighing in, saying this has been a problem all along and it's been kept in the dark. “It’s a sign...
utv44.com
ShotSpotter: 330 shots detected on NYE in Mobile, more people are starting to call 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The number of gunshots fired on New Year's Eve is alarming. ShotSpotter is the system that detects gunfire in different neighborhoods in the city of Mobile. It went fully live in July. Last time NBC 15 reported on these numbers was at the beginning of December, a total of 2,200 shots were detected then. That number has gone up, with the number of gunshots detected ballooning Saturday night.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
utv44.com
Mobile PD asks for the public's help locating woman accused of hitting women with her car
MO — MPD needs the public’s help locating Jamichal Michell Hall, 20. Hall has been identified as the suspect involved in a physical altercation where she used her vehicle to hit two female victims intentionally. Additionally, Miss Hall has active warrants for assault second degree and assault third degree.
Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple drive-by shootings
UPDATE (4:10 p.m.): Deputies said the two shootings on Nicholsville Rd. happend on Dec. 23. The two shootings in the area of Pollard Road happened on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. Deputies said residences and houses were struck in both areas. “Each of these shootings occurred during night and early morning hours,” reads the release. […]
utv44.com
DA files motion to hold Walmart shooter with no bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Late Thursday the Mobile County District Attorneys office filed a motion to hold Darrius Rowser in jail with no bond, citing Aniah’s law. Rowser was arrested late Tuesday on charges that spanned three different violent incidents in Mobile in December. One of those incidents...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Chief provides new details into NYE mass shooting, says victim did not fire gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police release new information about what happened the night of a mass shooting. Police Chief Paul Prine says the man killed, JaTarious Reives is one of three people that had a weapon on him that was recovered...but he didn’t fire it. Prine says the...
utv44.com
MPD: Man locked people in apartment, threatened to kill everyone with kitchen knives
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Neshota Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject struck the victim, threatened to kill everyone in the residence...
6 people barricaded inside Robertsdale home, roommate charged with arson
A man in Baldwin County is behind bars and charged with arson after police say he intentionally set a home on fire and barricaded the door so his roommates could not escape.
utv44.com
Shots fired in Prichard leave infant and child with glass injuries, suspect on camera
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The subject seen in the image is wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting incident that occurred at a local convenience store at the corner of Lott Rd and University Blvd Extension on Monday, Jan. 2 between 9 -9:30 p.m. This subject has been...
Comments / 6