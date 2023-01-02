ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Dozens of dead vultures discovered around Fuquay-Varina water tower

Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina. Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina.
WRAL

Sunshine Grill: Home of the hot dog sandwich in Weldon

No New Years' resolution to lose weight for the Tar Heel Traveler! We visit a little grill in Weldon that was once a gas station and which is now famous for its hot dog sandwich. No New Years' resolution to lose weight for the Tar Heel Traveler! We visit a...
SOUTH WELDON, NC
WRAL

Suspicious deaths at senior living community

Mount Dora officials on Sunday announced a man and woman were found dead the day prior in an apartment at a senior living community. Mount Dora officials on Sunday announced a man and woman were found dead the day prior in an apartment at a senior living community.
MOUNT DORA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road

A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WNCT

NC, ENC lucky lottery winners in 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a lucky year for many people in North Carolina. 2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news 2022 in review: Our most popular videos 2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories 2022 in review: The top national, regional stories on WNCT 2022 in review: WNCT’s most-read sports stories The […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 17

Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
MCLEANSVILLE, NC
WCNC

These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

