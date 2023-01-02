A “poisonous” claim by the UK Press pushed Prince Harry over the edge. In his highly anticipated memoir, “Spare,” which is making headlines ahead of its January 10 release, the Duke of Sussex, 38, detailed some of the incidents leading up to him and his wife, Meghan Markle, suing Associated Newspapers Limited — which owns the Mail on Sunday — and the royal said he felt “energized” about the lawsuit after one particular story in the Express accused his wife of giving Princess Charlotte deadly flowers. In the book, Harry wrote about the vicious media attacks carried out against his wife, and how...

