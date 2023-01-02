Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Prince Harry slams ‘poisonous’ flower crown ‘scandal’ from Meghan Markle wedding
A “poisonous” claim by the UK Press pushed Prince Harry over the edge. In his highly anticipated memoir, “Spare,” which is making headlines ahead of its January 10 release, the Duke of Sussex, 38, detailed some of the incidents leading up to him and his wife, Meghan Markle, suing Associated Newspapers Limited — which owns the Mail on Sunday — and the royal said he felt “energized” about the lawsuit after one particular story in the Express accused his wife of giving Princess Charlotte deadly flowers. In the book, Harry wrote about the vicious media attacks carried out against his wife, and how...
'Yellowstone' star Piper Perabo says she doesn't 'always agree politically' with Taylor Sheridan, but defends the show against 'red-state' criticism: It's 'modern and diverse'
"Yellowstone" star Piper Perabo has weighed in on the conversation around whether the record-smashing Paramount Network drama is a "red-state show."
SFGate
British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91
LONDON (AP) — British author Fay Weldon, known for her sharp wit and acerbic observations about women’s experiences and sexual politics in novels including “The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil," has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 91. Weldon was a playwright, screenwriter and a...
