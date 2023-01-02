ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Police accuse man of being drunk with child in car, assaulting woman

By Tony LaRussa
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MksZ1_0k0z7xqk00
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Northern Regional Police accused a Bucks County man of being drunk while driving with a toddler in his vehicle to a family Christmas dinner and then assaulting a woman when she asked him to pull over so she could take the wheel.

Thomas William Cooke, 40, of Edgewood Road in Yardley, was charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children along with counts of simple assault, DUI, harassment and defiant trespass.

He was released from custody on a nonmonetary bond and faces a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18 before District Judge William Wagner, according to court records.

Police wrote in a criminal complaint that shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers were dispatched to Perry Highway and Wallace Road in Pine for a report of a “rolling physical domestic” involving a man and woman in a vehicle.

Officers couldn’t find the white Honda Pilot they were reportedly driving until a second call was placed about 20 minutes later by the woman from a home in the 1000 block of Castle Lane in McCandless.

Police found Cooke standing outside the vehicle and told officers that he got into an argument with the woman but denied striking her, the complaint said.

Cooke also denied that he was drinking and consented to a series of field sobriety tests after an officer smelled alcohol on his breath, the complaint said. He failed all parts of the test, the complaint said.

The woman told police that Cooke was driving her and a 2-year-old girl to Christmas dinner at a home on Castle Lane when she and Cooke began arguing about his “incessant drinking habit,” the complaint said.

Cooke pulled over when she demanded that he let her drive, the complaint said.

But when they passed each other while exchanging places, Cooke punched the woman in the face and then pushed her to the ground, causing her to cut her lip, according to is arrest papers. Police said the woman’s injuries were consistent with what she reported.

Once they arrived at the home on Castle Lane, the woman ordered Cooke to remain outside because he was intoxicated, the complaint said.

Investigators said Cooke first tried to sneak into the house as another couple arrived and went inside before breaking the screen door to try to get in, the complaint said.

Cooke agreed to have blood drawn to determine the level of alcohol or drugs in his system, he complaint said. Results of those tests were not included in the criminal complaint.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Stalker Followed, Spied On Bucks Woman For 6 Years, DA Says

A Hatfield man who had stalked and harassed a Bucks County woman for over six years is going to jail, authorities say. Andrew D. Gold, 33, was convicted at trial in August and sentenced to 1-2 years plus 12 years probation at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, said Deputy District Attorney Brittney Kern in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police

A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS)  -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dynamite, Hand Grenade, Machete, Other Weapons Found In Warren County Man’s Home: Prosecutor

A Warren County man banned from owning weapons was found with a slew of firearms and explosives, including dynamite, a hand grenade, and a machete, authorities said. Jason D. Fretz, 54, was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, contempt of court, and additional weapons offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

18 year old arrested for armed robbery

A Wilmington man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord Pike Exxon station at gunpoint. State Police are charging Daniel Eddy, 18, with taking cash from the gas station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road just before 5 a.m. on the day after Christmas. Troopers say they arrested Eddy...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Update To Bensalem Police Chase Crash

This publication was the ONLY paper to report that a Croydon female was arrested for a dangerous police chase in Bensalem last week.. We now have more details on the incident. According to court records, police were on patrol at the WAWA located at Street and Kingston. They saw a Chevy Malibu in the rear parking lot with temporary tags. Police ran that tag and it came back with no record. As officers tried to investigate further, the vehicle took off.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
wrnjradio.com

Lopatcong Police investigating armed robbery at liquor store

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Lopatcong Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with hundreds of dollars and a bottle of alcohol, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 28, at around 6:00 p.m., police responded to Parkway...
LOPATCONG, NJ
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says

An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
EMMAUS, PA
Shore News Network

Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank

JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Police find missing man from Berks County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy