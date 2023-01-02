Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN GETS UNCOMFORTABLE OVER CONTRACT QUESTION 20 MINUTES BEFORE PUCK DROP
When TNT secured a portion of the NHL's broadcasting rights, fans were elated. Their coverage of the NBA has been spectacularly entertaining, and the hope was that would carry over. Paul Bissonnette occupies a key role on their NHL panel - along with Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, and Liam McHugh...
markerzone.com
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
markerzone.com
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
markerzone.com
INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA
Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
markerzone.com
SEVERAL PLAYERS SUSPENDED, COACH BANNED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING JUNIOR B BRAWL (VIDEO)
A huge brawl in Junior B hockey had led to several players receiving suspensions, while the coach of one of the team's has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. The incident happened New Year's Eve during a game between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). As soon as the referee dropped the puck to start the second period, gloves and sticks, as well as punches, started flying.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING FORMER FIRST OVERALL PICK
Ever since New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made Alexis Lafreniere a healthy scratch last week, trade rumours have circulated regarding the 2020 first overall pick. While nothing appears to be imminent, as of late last week, the Rangers were reportedly receiving calls regarding the potential availability of Lafreniere.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND LIVID WITH REFS AFTER FAILING TO GET CALL; SLAMS STICK SEVERAL TIMES (VIDEO)
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins is the kind of player who has no issue showing his emotions. That was on full display Thursday night as his team took on the LA Kings. Marchand took the puck over the blueline and got caught up with defender Adrian Kempe. Marchand went to the ice and seemed to assume he just drew a tripping penalty. There was no call. Marchand let the ref have it, slamming his stick on the ice while yelling at the official. He would then go to the bench, slamming his stick on the boards, and then slamming it two more times after sitting on the bench. NESN's Jack Edwards, of course, agreed wholeheartedly with Marchand that this should have been a penalty, saying "That's a trip! 100 times out of a 100!" You can be the judge after watching the video below. The Bruins won the game 5-2.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS GET AWFUL NEWS ABOUT FORWARD JAKE DEBRUSK
The Boston Bruins had little time to rest after their Winter Classic victory at Fenway Park before heading to California for a west coast road trip. In that span, they received a terrible bit of news regarding former first-round pick, forward Jake DeBrusk. According to Frank Seravalli, DeBrusk suffered a...
markerzone.com
JETS PLACE 26-YEAR-OLD ROOKIE ON WAIVERS
For the second time this week, the Winnipeg Jets have placed a forward on the waiver wire. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Jets have put Michael Eyssimont on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Eyssimont, 26, was originally drafted by the Los Angeles...
markerzone.com
SHANE WRIGHT GOT AWAY WITH A BLATANT DIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
In Monday's quarterfinal victory over Slovakia, almost all of the attention fell on Connor Bedard. And rightfully so. The consensus first-overall pick in 2023's NHL Entry Draft broke at least three World Junior records AND scored the overtime winner to advance Canada to the semi-finals. Bedard was simply sensational, and...
markerzone.com
ECHLER ABSOLUTLEY SMOKES OPPONENT WITH NASTY RIGHT HAND IN A FIGHT
When you're thinking of throwing hands with a guy named 'Thrower,' you might want to take a second to reconsider. Josh Thrower of the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators dropped the gloves with Nico Blachman of the Savannah Ghost Pirates, who did not seem ready for the butt-kicking he would soon endure:
markerzone.com
BISSONNETTE PROMISES TO PAY MIDDLETON'S FINE AFTER HE DESCRIBES TEAMMATE WITH DEROGATORY TERM (VIDEO)
Jacob Middleton is certainly a character, and that's the way he likes it. During an interview with the panel of the NHL on TNT Wednesday night, Middleton was asked about Minnesota Wild GM Bill Geurin's apparent choice to let players be themselves, even if it means they are a little quirky. After he was done, TNT's Paul Bissonette offered to pay his fine.
markerzone.com
TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)
This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
markerzone.com
DEVILS' ONDREJ PALAT SET TO RETURN FROM INJURY
The New Jersey Devils will have a big boost added to their lineup tonight, as Ondrej Palat is set to return from injury that has kept him out since Oct. 24. Palat, 31, suffered a groin injury just six games into his Devils tenure. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion joined the organization this summer after inking a five-year, $30 million deal in free agency. Prior to his injury, he had notched three goals in six games.
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY REACH OUT TO PENDING UFA'S CAMP FOR PRELIMINARY CONTRACT DISCUSSIONS
The Toronto Maple Leafs are fully focused on their push towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but there is some off-ice work that needs to be taken care of as well. Looking ahead to free agency, the Maple Leafs have a total of nine UFA's that could test the market and arguably the biggest one they have is forward Michael Bunting.
markerzone.com
HURRICANES PLACE 26-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Carolina Hurricanes have placed defenceman Cavan Fitzgerald on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Fitzgerald, 26, initially joined the Hurricanes organization in 2020 on an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves. After the COVID-shortened '20-21 season, the Hurricanes inked him to a two-year contract.
markerzone.com
NAZEM KADRI SENT TO THE BOX FOR HITTING JETS' GUSTAFSSON FROM BEHIND
Nazem Kadri earned a boarding penalty on Tuesday night when he threw a hit on Winnipeg Jets forward David Gustafsson. In Kadri's defense, Gustafsson turned at the last second. But Kadri's reputation precedes him, unfortunately, and referees give him minimal leeway. Having been fined/suspended several times in his career, the first-year Flames' center needs to tighten up, but then again edginess is one of Kadri's greatest strengths.
markerzone.com
BRUINS 2021 FIRST-ROUNDER EJECTED FOR CHECKING TO THE HEAD IN BRONZE MEDAL GAME (VIDEO)
During the first period of Thursday's Bronze Medal Game between Sweden and the United States, Boston Bruins 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking to the head. Lysell went to make a hit on Kenny Connors, but catches the LA Kings prospect...
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS TAKES HILARIOUS 'PLAYING W/ AN ILLEGAL STICK' PENALTY (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras' arrival to the NHL is a breath of fresh air for some and to others he's just a pesky twerp. I think both sides can agree that this play was straight up hilarious, though:. Zegras' stick broke, so he just helped himself to his opponent's. Talk about thinking...
Comments / 0