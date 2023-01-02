Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins is the kind of player who has no issue showing his emotions. That was on full display Thursday night as his team took on the LA Kings. Marchand took the puck over the blueline and got caught up with defender Adrian Kempe. Marchand went to the ice and seemed to assume he just drew a tripping penalty. There was no call. Marchand let the ref have it, slamming his stick on the ice while yelling at the official. He would then go to the bench, slamming his stick on the boards, and then slamming it two more times after sitting on the bench. NESN's Jack Edwards, of course, agreed wholeheartedly with Marchand that this should have been a penalty, saying "That's a trip! 100 times out of a 100!" You can be the judge after watching the video below. The Bruins won the game 5-2.

