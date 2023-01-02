ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Andrew Luck's 2012 NFL draft was filled with big-name QBs and teams hit the jackpot in later rounds

By Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2oSE_0k0z7Qut00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z18uX_0k0z7Qut00
Robert Griffin III and Andrew Luck at the 2012 NFL draft.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

  • When it came to quarterbacks, the 2012 NFL draft was one of the most important in the NFL in recent years.
  • Andrew Luck was taken first overall, and Washington paid a heavy price to move up and take Robert Griffin III.
  • Some teams hit the jackpot in later rounds, including the Seahawks who grabbed Russell Wilson in the third.
  • When it came to quarterbacks, the 2012 NFL draft was one of the most important in the NFL in recent years.
  • Andrew Luck was taken first overall, and the Washington Redskins paid a heavy price to move up and take Robert Griffin III.
  • While most of the QBs taken in early in the draft turned out to be disappointments, some teams hit the jackpot in later rounds., including the Seattle Seahawks, who grabbed Russell Wilson in the third round.
  • Below we take a look back at what happened to the QBs taken in the 2012 NFL draft.
The Colts used the first pick of the draft on Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMdKt_0k0z7Qut00

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Luck shocked the NFL world by announcing his retirement after the third preseason game before the 2019 season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPzVh_0k0z7Qut00

Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Facing another severe injury, Luck said he needed to separate himself from football to live the life he wanted to live. The Colts reached the playoffs four times in eight seasons and the AFC title game once.

Luck was lauded by some as the second-best QB prospect ever, behind John Elway, and early in his career, he appeared to be living up to the hype. He was a Pro Bowl QB in his first three seasons as he led the Colts to the playoffs each year. After he played only 22 games over three seasons and missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury, he erased the doubts by returning to his Pro Bowl level in 2018. However, he shocked the NFL world when he suddenly retired during the 2019 preseason. He has since returned to Stanford to pursue a graduate degree in education .

The Redskins traded three first-round picks and a second-round selection to the Rams to move up four spots and draft Baylor QB Robert Griffin III. He was a Pro Bowler and Rookie of the Year his first season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIQuI_0k0z7Qut00

Benjamin Myers/Reuters

Things quickly fell apart for RG3 thanks to a series of injuries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkFFS_0k0z7Qut00

ESPN

RG3 lost his job and was inactive the entire 2015 season. After a brief stint with the Browns, he was out of the league in 2017. He played seven seasons in the NFL, including his last three as a backup for the Ravens, and is now an analyst for ESPN.

The Dolphins took Texas A&M QB Ryan Tannehill with the eighth pick overall. He started the first 77 games of his career.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSSS1_0k0z7Qut00

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Tannehill only once helped the Dolphins reach the playoffs in seven seasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHUbs_0k0z7Qut00

Christopher Hanewinckel/Reuters

Tannehill started all but three games in his first five seasons with the Dolphins but missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury and only reached the playoffs once. After the 2018 season, he was traded to the Titans, where he replaced Marcus Mariota as the starter after just two games. After the season, he re-signed with the Titans on a four-year, $118 million contract. He led the Titans to the playoffs in his first three seasons with the team.

The Browns selected Brandon Weeden out of Oklahoma State with the 22nd pick of the first round. The Browns received the pick from the Falcons in a 2011 draft-day trade that gave Atlanta Julio Jones with the sixth pick.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwbAY_0k0z7Qut00

David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Weeden lost his job in his second year, and the Browns released him after just two seasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gf3wj_0k0z7Qut00

CBS Sports

Weeden later started games with the Dallas Cowboys and spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as a backup with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans. He and his wife now run the Brandon Weeden Foundation, which raises money for research and the care of children in need of cardiac care.

The Broncos took Brock Osweiler in the second round with the 57th pick to be the heir to Peyton Manning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148KXB_0k0z7Qut00

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Osweiler played well when he subbed for Manning for seven games during the Broncos' 2015 Super Bowl run and turned that into a $72 million free-agent contract with the Texans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGr1C_0k0z7Qut00

ESPN

Houston gave up on Osweiler after one season, trading a second-round pick to the Browns so that they would take his contract. After one season with the Dolphins, Osweiler was without a team to start the 2019 season and announced his retirement mid-season. He is now a college football analyst with ESPN.

The Seahawks took Russell Wilson out of Wisconsin in the third round with the 75th pick overall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkwVj_0k0z7Qut00

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Wilson led the Seahawks to the playoffs 8 times in 10 years, including two Super Bowls, and a Super Bowl XLVIII win.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jgw9V_0k0z7Qut00
Russell Wilson warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

After the 2021 season, Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, where he is yet to rediscover his winning ways.

The Philadelphia Eagles used the 88th pick in the third round to take Nick Foles out of Arizona. Before the draft, the Eagles traded down in the third round to acquire linebacker DeMeco Ryans from the Texans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1gFv_0k0z7Qut00

Hunter Martin/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images

Foles was a part-time starter for the Eagles over three seasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ghIX_0k0z7Qut00

Douglas DeFelice/USA Today Sports

The Eagles traded Foles to the Rams. After one season with St. Louis, he contemplated retirement before returning to the Eagles. He subbed for injured starter Carson Wentz in 2017 and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win. After the 2018 season, he signed a 4-year, $88 million contract to become the starter for the Jaguars but lost the job to rookie Gardner Minshew. After two seasons with the Bears, he is now a backup with the Colts.

The Redskins took Kirk Cousins out of Michigan State in the fourth round with the 102nd pick overall. The pick was considered controversial as Washington had already taken RG3 in the first round.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aE424_0k0z7Qut00

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Cousins took over as the full-time starter for the Redskins in 2015, leading them to a Wild Card berth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eah1M_0k0z7Qut00

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Cousins became a free agent after the 2017 season after failing to reach a long-term deal with Washington. He signed a 3-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings, which, at the time, made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. He is now in his fifth season as the starter in Minnesota.

The Cardinals drafted San Diego State QB Ryan Lindley in the sixth round with the 185th pick overall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmSxA_0k0z7Qut00

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

He started four games as a rookie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUWJD_0k0z7Qut00

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

After brief stints with the Chargers, Colts, and Patriots, he played one season in the CFL with the Ottawa Redblacks. He is now coaching, and after two seasons as an assistant with the Browns, he is back at San Diego State as their quarterbacks coach.

B. J. Coleman (Packers, 243rd overall) and Chandler Harnish (Colts, 253rd overall) were drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Tennessee-Chatanooga and Northern Illinois, respectively. Neither player ever played in a regular-season NFL game.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6Kh9_0k0z7Qut00

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images; Elsa/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision

By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders

It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford

Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Preparing $20 Million Per Season Coach Offer

The Broncos' new ownership group is reportedly willing to break the bank for its next head coach. According to Colin Cowherd of FS1, the Broncos might consider offering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a salary of $20 million. If the Broncos pursue Sean Payton, they would reportedly offer more than...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams clears up speculation about Raiders future

Davante Adams has invited some speculation about his future with the Las Vegas Raiders after the team signaled it would move on from quarterback Derek Carr at the end of the season. On Wednesday, he rather firmly cleared that up. Adams said he “definitely” wants to remain with the Raiders even without Carr, adding that... The post Davante Adams clears up speculation about Raiders future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
Insider

Insider

731K+
Followers
39K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy