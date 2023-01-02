ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Woman charged with DUI following crash in Spartanburg

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWyOC_0k0z5Skl00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with driving under influence following a crash on New Year’s Day evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers respond to a crash at 7:08 p.m. with injuries at John B White Senior Boulevard and E Henry Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyPM6_0k0z5Skl00
Tiffany Young (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman climbing in and out of a 2016 Kia Forte, which was flipped on its top.

While speaking to the driver, Tiffany Young, officers asked if she had hit the pole that was split into two pieces. Young told the officers that she did not.

Officers then asked Young how much she had to drink. She told the officers she had two shots of tequila prior to leaving the house.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test, which Young failed, the police department said.

Young was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Due to having injuries, Young was taken to the hospital where she yelled at staff and security multiple times. She was also charged with public disorderly conduct.

Young is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

SCHP investigate fatal hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WSPA 7News

Passenger dies in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Thursday night in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 26 East before 9 p.m. Troopers said a Subaru was traveling east when it came into contact with an Astro van going in the same direction. The Subaru […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man struck by train in Greer died at scene, police say

GREER, S.C. — A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday in Greenville County, officials said. Police were called about 2:40 p.m. to Able Street near Moore Street, in Greer, about a pedestrian hit by a train, according to Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department. The...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to shooting scene in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the coroner, they arrived to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Plantation Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood

Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

No charges filed following shooting in Anderson County

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges were filed following a shooting that injured one person in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road. Deputies said it appears that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy