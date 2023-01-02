HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Huntington on Thursday. Huntington Police say they responded to the 900 block of West 3rd St. at around 1:50 p.m. They say a woman told them her son stabbed another man in the home. Police say that the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is […]

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO