Alabama State

Odom leads Howard against Delaware State after 22-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (1-12) at Howard Bison (7-9) BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Shy Odom scored 22 points in Howard’s 80-76 loss to the La Salle Explorers. The Bison are 4-2 in home games. Howard is sixth in the MEAC with 12.8 assists per game...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin Awakens, Shows “Substantial Improvement”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has shown "substantial improvement" according to the medical team on Thursday. The Bills issued a statement through social media on Friday announcing that they successfully removed his breathing tube. The post Damar Hamlin Awakens, Shows “Substantial Improvement” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
49ers host Cards seeking 10th straight win, NFC West sweep

ARIZONA (4-12) at SAN FRANCISCO (12-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Cardinals 38-10 on Nov. 21, 2022, at Mexico City. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Falcons 20-19; 49ers beat Raiders 37-34 in OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (20), PASS (18), SCORING (21) CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL...
Carlson, Anthony lead Utah to 79-60 win over Oregon State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, Marco Anthony added a double-double and Utah never trailed in a 79-60 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night. Carlson made 10 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers for the Utes (12-4, 5-0 Pac-12 Conference)....
Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo...
Markkanen has career-best 49 as Jazz down Rockets 131-114

HOUSTON (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night that snapped a five-game skid. Markkanen got out to a quick start with 18 points in the first quarter to help the Jazz...
Reds release Moustakas with $22 million left on deal

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas was released by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday with $22 million remaining on his contract. The veteran infielder was designated for assignment Dec. 22 when the team signed catcher Curt Casali. The 34-year-old Moustakas batted .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78...
Eagles host Giants looking to clinch NFC East title

NEW YORK GIANTS (9-6-1) at PHILADELPHIA (13-3) Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 14. AGAINST THE SPREAD: New York 12-4; Philadelphia 8-8 SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 89-86-2. LAST MEETING: Eagles defeated Giants 48-22 on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Indianapolis, 38-10....
