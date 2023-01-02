ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addis, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Missing New Orleans woman's car found in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a woman who has been missing since November. They are working to find Mya Davis, 23, who was last seen November 11, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive. Investigators say Davis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive around 8:30...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Armed robbers followed victim off bus in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December. According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26. If you have any information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Raymond Laborde correctional officer arrested for malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. – (WNTZ) – On December 28, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Investigators reporting offenses committed by a Correctional Officer employed at the Correctional Center. Further investigation revealed that 34-year-old April Pickney of Opelousas, LA engaged in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at RLCC.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Woman who poisoned Breaux Bridge man in 2015 denied bail

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Meshell Hale, who was convicted of murder in December in the death of her boyfriend in 2015, was denied bail by the First Circuit Court of Appeal. In an opinion dated Dec. 29, 2022, the court vacated an order to allow Hale to be released on $300,000 bail pending her appeal.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
WWL-TV

Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police investigating Homicide on St. Charles Street

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 900 block of St. Charles Street shortly before midnight last night. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot and killed on scene during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.
THIBODAUX, LA

