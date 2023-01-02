YouTuber Sharer adds Columbus to his June tour dates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – YouTube sensation Stephen Sharer has added Columbus, Ohio to his “Share The Love Music Tour” schedule this June.

Sharer, with over 5 billion YouTube views and hundreds of millions of music streams, brings his popular family friendly videos, music hits and neon lights show to the Mershon Auditorium on Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Sharer will also visit Cincinnati on Saturday, June 10 at the Taft Theatre, also at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $25 to $49.50. A VIP Meet and Greet package is also available for $196. It includes a premium seat and a photo opportunity with Sharer after the show.

