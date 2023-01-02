YouTuber Sharer adds Columbus to his June tour dates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – YouTube sensation Stephen Sharer has added Columbus, Ohio to his “Share The Love Music Tour” schedule this June.
Sharer, with over 5 billion YouTube views and hundreds of millions of music streams, brings his popular family friendly videos, music hits and neon lights show to the Mershon Auditorium on Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.‘It’s a worker’s market:’ Why Ohio’s largest minimum wage raise won’t affect most businesses
Sharer will also visit Cincinnati on Saturday, June 10 at the Taft Theatre, also at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $25 to $49.50. A VIP Meet and Greet package is also available for $196. It includes a premium seat and a photo opportunity with Sharer after the show.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0