ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022

Several agencies in Grainger County responded to multiple fires Thursday night, according to Grainger County Dispatch. ‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates. Updated: 6 hours ago. Moving forward, the boy encouraged others not to give up, even if they felt alone. Knox County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Newport Police: Man arrested after slashing woman's tires, claiming he 'likes helping women in distress'

NEWPORT, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after Newport police said he slashed a woman's tire and tried to pawn off items he stole from a convenience store. According to the incident report from the Newport Police Department, a woman called police after finding one of her tires had been slashed at a convenience store on the evening of Dec. 30.
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

House Fire at 124S Kyle Street

KNOXVILLE -- This afternoon at 2:40 PM, the Knox County 911 Center received a 911 call from a male stating his home was on fire. Additionally, the male said everyone was out of the house. On arrival of the first KFD unit, smoke was showing from the rear and eves...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Worker dies following incident at Vulcan quarry

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died at a Sevierville quarry controlled by the Vulcan Materials Company Wednesday, according to officials with the company. John Ogle was injured while fixing a jaw crusher. He was taken to LeConte Medical Center, according to Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke. He later died from...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Manhunt On-Going in Roane County

An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch Up Quick

Several agencies in Grainger County responded to multiple fires Thursday night, according to Grainger County Dispatch. ‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates. Updated: 13 hours ago. Moving forward, the boy encouraged others not to give up, even if they felt alone. Knox County...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy