wvlt.tv
KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022
Several agencies in Grainger County responded to multiple fires Thursday night, according to Grainger County Dispatch. 'You are loved': Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates. Updated: 6 hours ago. Moving forward, the boy encouraged others not to give up, even if they felt alone.
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing man headed for Fort Campbell Army Base
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing Sevier Co. man. Officials said Elijah Oliver left his home in Sevier Co. on Wednesday to drive back to the Fort Campbell Army Base but never made it back.
Knoxville restaurant owner recalls taking down robbery suspect
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
wvlt.tv
Arson investigation underway after suspect sets multiple Grainger Co. fires, sheriff says
WASHBURN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an arson suspect after multiple agencies responded to four fires Thursday night, Sheriff James Harville told WVLT News. Three barns and one house were reportedly burned down in the Washburn community. Those calls also came in within...
Newport Police: Man arrested after slashing woman's tires, claiming he 'likes helping women in distress'
NEWPORT, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after Newport police said he slashed a woman's tire and tried to pawn off items he stole from a convenience store. According to the incident report from the Newport Police Department, a woman called police after finding one of her tires had been slashed at a convenience store on the evening of Dec. 30.
Finesse2tymes Speaks After 2 Men Were Charged In Shooting At His Concert
The Memphis native explained what happened before the shooting.
wvlt.tv
Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced a group of hunters found the skeletal remains of a man who was reported missing back in September 2021. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center identified the man as Dylan LaFollette, 25. His mother and sister told...
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
knoxvilledailysun.com
House Fire at 124S Kyle Street
KNOXVILLE -- This afternoon at 2:40 PM, the Knox County 911 Center received a 911 call from a male stating his home was on fire. Additionally, the male said everyone was out of the house. On arrival of the first KFD unit, smoke was showing from the rear and eves...
wvlt.tv
Worker dies following incident at Vulcan quarry
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died at a Sevierville quarry controlled by the Vulcan Materials Company Wednesday, according to officials with the company. John Ogle was injured while fixing a jaw crusher. He was taken to LeConte Medical Center, according to Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke. He later died from...
Nonprofit fights against rise of fentanyl in Knoxville
A total of 379 million doses of fentanyl were seized nationwide in 2022. The Louisville division, which covers Tennessee, seized more than 184,000 fentanyl-laced pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder.
Tennessee man accused of impersonating law enforcement arrested in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tennessee man accused of pretending to be a law enforcement officer has been arrested in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). In a social media post, OCSO said 19-year-old Jackson Jones of Tennessee was arrested on January 1. OCSO said...
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
Police negotiators called to North Knoxville on Monday 'out of an abundance of caution' during welfare check
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On Monday, Knoxville Police Department officers said they went to a North Knoxville home for a welfare check, which later led to police negotiators being called out. It happened on Boright Drive at a home on the 3200 block. Authorities said they arrived at around 12:15...
BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
