AZFamily
More sun on your Friday in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your morning in Phoenix with temperatures in the 40s. Plan on a day with clouds and sun with highs climbing to the mid-60s later this afternoon, staying dry statewide for your Friday. The weekend looks good too with the temperatures climbing a...
AZFamily
Phoenix area could see 70 degrees this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A series of storm systems pummeling California will have a relatively minimal impact across Arizona the next several days. Most of the moisture will be stripped out of the system by the mountains in California. They’re expecting copious amounts of rain and snow and the likelihood of flooding is high. Some of that moisture will make it into northwest and northern Arizona but wouldn’t be nearly as strong by the time it gets to Arizona. We’re also looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend.
AZFamily
Seasonally warm and dry
We’re looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend. Slight clouds, temperatures in the 60s heading into the weekend. Expect some clouds and some sun throughout the dry weekend for the Valley, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy to sunny and calm as we get...
AZFamily
Mild start, with possible rain showers in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your Thursday in Phoenix with temps in the 40s. We will have plenty of clouds overhead today in the Valley, but our rain chances don’t look great. A weak system will clip the northern part of the state today, bringing limited...
AZFamily
Major weekend freeway closures to impact I-17 in Phoenix, US 60 in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Expect significant delays along side streets surrounding Interstate 17 in Phoenix and the U.S. 60 in Mesa this weekend as ADOT crews work to improve the pavement along both freeways. In Phoenix, southbound lanes of I-17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from...
AZFamily
West Valley zoo welcomes new baby bird
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, Ariz. is kicking off the new year by welcoming an exotic 3-month-old bird. The zoo’s head birdkeeper Danielle Hinderliter brought in young Skittles, a scarlet macaw, to the studio. The bird species population is shrinking, Hinderliter says, so they took Skittles in to raise and monitor his growth.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
On Your Side helps Arizona couples recover $28,000 after canceled travel plans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Arizona couples, who don’t know each other, booked vacations with the same cruise line and then had to cancel for medical reasons. They both paid for trip insurance. When they couldn’t get it to pay out, they turned to On Your Side for help.
Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country
PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Sun Lakes crochet expert wins Pay It Forward award
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We paid it forward to Nan Desmarius and her friends, who work hard to keep people warm in Chandler. Her friend Ruth Wick nominated her for the award. “I have known Nan for about eight or nine years, she is very involved with her church and gives back to her community. Always doing things for people, she has helped our Chandler Lions Club at or snack shack,” said Wick.
AZFamily
US 60 pavement project to begin this weekend, but concerns about dust and debris loom
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the U.S. 60 pavement project will begin this weekend in the East Valley. Construction to remove old asphalt on the U.S. 60 between the Loop 101 and 202 will begin, so some closures may affect drivers heading into the Valley.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Things to do: Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more
Events to check out this weekend include the Flagg Gem & Mineral Show, 5K-9 FUN RUN by PetSmart, and 2Xtreme Monster Trucks. Here’s where to head out with the family the weekend of January 6-8.
12news.com
City of Phoenix continues deep cleaning process at 'The Zone'
Crews with the City of Phoenix are starting the second round of deep cleaning at "The Zone" homeless camp in Phoenix. Trisha Hendricks has more.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Countdown is Over in the Rio Verde Foothills: Cooler Heads Didn’t Prevail
The potential consequences of water security in a high growth area that also happens to be in a desert have been looming over the valley for quite some time, and Ground Zero for that looming crisis has been the Rio Verde Foothills on the outskirts of Scottsdale. We have written about this crisis previously, and while the question was up in the air then, that question has been effectively answered: the Rio Verde Foothills will not get any help from Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Coyotes arena, entertainment district officially on the Tempe ballot in May
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s officially offical: the Arizona Coyotes’ proposed arena and entertainment district will be on the ballot in May. The Tempe City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to place Propositions 301, 302 and 303 on the special election ballot. All three, if approved, would give the green light to developers to start building the $2.1 billion arena and the entertainment district on the corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive at the end of Tempe Town Lake. The city said that supporters turned in more than twice the number of signatures needed to get on the May 16 ballot. “Propositions 301, 302 and 303 represent a win-win for Tempe with no risk to the taxpayers or the city. Private dollars will be used to clean up a landfill and transform it into a landmark that will generate hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue and public benefits to the City of Tempe and its residents,” said Tempe Wins committee chairman Nick Bastian, who supports the project.
chainstoreage.com
‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers
Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
Phoenix New Times
Pop-Up Container Home Project to Help the Homeless Heads to Roosevelt Row First
A shipping container model home exhibition on Roosevelt Row, funded with $1.2 million in public funds, will eventually be used to house unsheltered people in Phoenix. But first, it will help a private corporation make a buck. Local housing experts are mixed on whether the new project will catapult large-scale...
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
