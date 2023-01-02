Getting to the Super Bowl is a challenge in itself and winning is another uphill battle. However, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who already owns a myriad of post season records, made his 10th career Super Bowl appearance in 2021 and extended his record of Super Bowl wins to 7. And with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again clinching the NFC South and returning to the playoffs following the 2022 season, there’s a shot for Brady to add another title to his resume with a win in Super Bowl LVII. No other quarterback has appeared in more than 5 Super Bowls, let alone claimed over 4 rings. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are tied for second with 4. See below for the complete list of quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins and additional information on how to watch the big game.

1 DAY AGO