Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports
Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick
After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
NBC Sports
Cowboys cut James Washington
Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and...
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
NBC Sports
Perry: Belichick shows a different side with reflection on Damar Hamlin
FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has a behind-the-microphone persona that is very familiar to the football-watching world. But when real-life events occur that he chooses to address, he has shown he has the ability to exhibit the kind of emotion not typically exhibited at a podium. That was the case Thursday...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NBC Sports
QB Jalen Hurts limited again at practice
Jalen Hurts was listed as limited on the Eagles’ initial practice report of the week. Seventeen days after suffering a right shoulder injury in Chicago, Hurts was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles’ walkthrough in their indoor Bubble. A walkthrough injury report is a projection of...
NBC Sports
Scott Turner: I just do my job, whatever happens after this week you go with it
The Commanders’ playoff hopes disappeared thanks to an 0-3-1 run over the last four weeks. The team switched quarterbacks from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz in a futile attempt to spark their offense during that stretch and they’ll do so again in Week 18 with rookie Sam Howell set for his first NFL start against the Cowboys. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner has called the plays for the unit all along and he’s wrapping up his third season with the Commanders.
NBC Sports
Quinn finally hoping to live up to trade expectations
It’s fair to say the Robert Quinn trade hasn’t exactly gone to plan so far. The Eagles shipped a fourth-round pick to Chicago for the three-time Pro Bowler in late October and they hoped Quinn would be a finishing touch on a Super Bowl roster. The early returns...
NBC Sports
NFL announces AFC Championship Game could be at neutral site
With the NFL having officially canceled the Bengals-Bills game from Monday night, the league had to figure out how to fix “potential competitive inequities in certain playoff scenarios.”. That means the Bengals and Bills each will play 16 games. Every other team will play 17. The Competition Committee met...
NBC Sports
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023
Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that. It’s not entirely clear what the 2023 offseason...
NBC Sports
Owners will convene on Friday regarding AFC playoff seeding
The challenge of configuring the AFC playoffs absent the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals has escalated to the highest level of the sport. Per multiple sources, the NFL’s owners will convene on Friday regarding the issue. The meeting will happen via videoconference, not in person. With...
NBC Sports
Segura writes parting thank you letter to Phillies fans
Jean Segura is no longer a Philadelphia Phillie, but he clearly had a great time during his four seasons with the organization and he wanted to make sure fans knew he appreciated every moment. Segura took to Instagram on Wednesday to formally thank Phillies fans and the organization for his...
NBC Sports
Belichick shares thoughtful perspective on Damar Hamlin situation
What happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati was heartbreaking and unprecedented. But Bill Belichick -- who's been coaching in the NFL for nearly 50 years -- has a reference point for nearly everything, including the events that transpired in Monday's Bills-Bengals game. The New England Patriots head...
NBC Sports
Competition Committee to vote on approach to AFC playoffs at 6:00 p.m. ET
The NFL is moving toward a solution, necessitated by the decision not to proceed with the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals. Per multiple sources, the Competition Committee will convene at 6:00 p.m. ET to vote on the approach to AFC playoff seeding based on the fact that Buffalo and Cincinnati will have played 16 games, and that the rest of the conference will have played 17.
NBC Sports
Neutral site not yet determined, could be outdoors or indoors
There very well could be a neutral site for the AFC Championship. That neutral site has not yet been selected. Per a league source, no selection has been made. And all options are on the table. That includes indoor and outdoor locations. Some would say an outdoor location makes more...
Comments / 0