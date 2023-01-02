ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Tucson police investigated a Sunday night shooting that left two people injured.

Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

