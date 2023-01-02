ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk Police Seeking Vehicle in Hit-and-Run

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 4 days ago
Suffolk police have released photos of a car suspected in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last week.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are
seeking the to identify  the driver who hit a woman who was crossing New York Avenue near the intersection with Depot Road on Dec. 29. The crash occurred at 7:10 p.m. The driver fled south on New York Avenue.

The victim, 39, was airlifted with serious injuries to Stony Brook University Hospital. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The vehicle that fled is described as an older model gray four-door sedan, possibly a
Nissan Sentra or Altima.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept
confidential.




