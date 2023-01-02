ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

SignalsAZ

Litchfield Park will Remove Your Fruit

The City of Litchfield Park and West Coast Arborists are combining efforts for interested residents to obtain an optional competitive rate to have fruit removed from their trees. The use of this service is for the residents of Litchfield Park only and is optional to participate. Click on ‘Additional Info’...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Treasures await at Thieves Flea Market

Whether it’s looking for an eclectic home accessory, trying to track down the last piece in a collection or trying to get ahead of the next fashion trend, there’s a good chance it can be done at Thieves Market. Hosted the first Saturday of the month from October...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix farm site slated for retail project

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time. Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime. Photographer Gallery Talk. In case...
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
queencreeksuntimes.com

Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers

Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Dress Up Your Pet, Win Cool Prizes

Who says cosplay is just for humans? Send us a picture of your furry friends in costume and get ready for the return of Tempe FanCon 2023 by sharing your best Wags & Whiskers photos on the Tempe FanCon Event Page. Win and get a cool prize. Guidelines. Submissions start...
AZFamily

Three strangers aid owners find lost pet in Gilbert social media group

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing dog is back home thanks to the help of some strangers. Turns out these strangers are always doing Something Good — helping find lost dogs in the community! Jenn Joseph was dogsitting for a family member when the family dog Poppy bolted out the front door. Jenn charged a post on the “Go Gilbert” neighborhood Facebook page, and it wasn’t long before others said they’d help look for her.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Mild start, with possible rain showers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your Thursday in Phoenix with temps in the 40s. We will have plenty of clouds overhead today in the Valley, but our rain chances don’t look great. A weak system will clip the northern part of the state today, bringing limited...
PHOENIX, AZ
abc45.com

First parking lot for the homeless in the Triad

"We stay in the parking lot so that we can keep an eye on all the vehicles and make sure nothing is going on," said Phoenix Special Police and SAS Supervisor Sarah Karlson. Karlson instructs night shift guards on what to look out for when watching over the parking lot. It's a safe place for people to sleep in their cars.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New Glendale project to address affordable housing

With groundbreaking on an affordable housing development in Glendale approaching, the city next month will submit a request with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for grant money to support the project. On or about Jan. 16, the city of Glendale will ask for the release of...
GLENDALE, AZ

