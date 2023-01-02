Read full article on original website
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
The New Farmer Boys Location at Tolleson is An Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocTolleson, AZ
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
City wants to turn empty South Phoenix land into farmers market
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved an agreement to allow a local company to operate a farmers market in an area of the city that's been designated as a "food desert." During its Wednesday meeting, the council unanimously voted in favor of allowing MAA Wellness Center Inc....
SignalsAZ
Litchfield Park will Remove Your Fruit
The City of Litchfield Park and West Coast Arborists are combining efforts for interested residents to obtain an optional competitive rate to have fruit removed from their trees. The use of this service is for the residents of Litchfield Park only and is optional to participate. Click on ‘Additional Info’...
citysuntimes.com
Treasures await at Thieves Flea Market
Whether it’s looking for an eclectic home accessory, trying to track down the last piece in a collection or trying to get ahead of the next fashion trend, there’s a good chance it can be done at Thieves Market. Hosted the first Saturday of the month from October...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix farm site slated for retail project
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
Phoenix New Times
Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week
Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time. Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime. Photographer Gallery Talk. In case...
Things to do: Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more
Events to check out this weekend include the Flagg Gem & Mineral Show, 5K-9 FUN RUN by PetSmart, and 2Xtreme Monster Trucks. Here’s where to head out with the family the weekend of January 6-8.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers
Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
SignalsAZ
Dress Up Your Pet, Win Cool Prizes
Who says cosplay is just for humans? Send us a picture of your furry friends in costume and get ready for the return of Tempe FanCon 2023 by sharing your best Wags & Whiskers photos on the Tempe FanCon Event Page. Win and get a cool prize. Guidelines. Submissions start...
AZFamily
Three strangers aid owners find lost pet in Gilbert social media group
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing dog is back home thanks to the help of some strangers. Turns out these strangers are always doing Something Good — helping find lost dogs in the community! Jenn Joseph was dogsitting for a family member when the family dog Poppy bolted out the front door. Jenn charged a post on the “Go Gilbert” neighborhood Facebook page, and it wasn’t long before others said they’d help look for her.
AZFamily
Mild start, with possible rain showers in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your Thursday in Phoenix with temps in the 40s. We will have plenty of clouds overhead today in the Valley, but our rain chances don’t look great. A weak system will clip the northern part of the state today, bringing limited...
'This region is changing': Some Valley ZIP codes now have more renters than homeowners
PHOENIX — The Valley housing market saw nearly a decade of growth, changing the makeup of some ZIP codes. Nationally and here in Phoenix, the number of new rental units far outpaced the building of single-family homes. According to Rent Cafe's analysis of U.S. Census data, five metro area...
Rio Verde Foothills getting creative after losing water source
Just days into the new year, residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community are getting creative with how they conserve and use water.
abc45.com
First parking lot for the homeless in the Triad
"We stay in the parking lot so that we can keep an eye on all the vehicles and make sure nothing is going on," said Phoenix Special Police and SAS Supervisor Sarah Karlson. Karlson instructs night shift guards on what to look out for when watching over the parking lot. It's a safe place for people to sleep in their cars.
KTAR.com
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New Glendale project to address affordable housing
With groundbreaking on an affordable housing development in Glendale approaching, the city next month will submit a request with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for grant money to support the project. On or about Jan. 16, the city of Glendale will ask for the release of...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona raises minimum wage by $1.05, but will it help? An economic expert weighs in
PHOENIX - A new year and a new minimum wage in Arizona. It's now $13.85 per hour, but can the wage growth keep up with inflation? The owner of Cocina Adamex in Phoenix is talking about how they’ve handled labor costs after the new ownership took over last summer.
fox10phoenix.com
Veterans laid to rest in Phoenix without their families: 'Can’t describe it really'
PHOENIX - An emotional ceremony was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Wednesday as more than a dozen veterans were laid to rest, unclaimed. There were no family members there to speak for them or say their goodbyes. The Missing in America Project says every veteran is...
