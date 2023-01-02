ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Royal Palm Beach man claims $2 million Powerball prize

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A big winner out of Royal Palm Beach. On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Clairmond Francois, 59, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1. The winning ticket matched all five of the...
Man claims $1 million scratch off prize in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An exciting way to start off the year. On Jan.4, the Florida Lottery announced that Frank Barone of Delray Beach claimed a $1million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Barone chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
New bridge coming to Jupiter

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
PBC Animal Care and Control offering $23 adoption fees to start 2023

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Start the year off with a furry friend. The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Animal Care and Control is offering $23 adoption fees for the month of January. They currently have over 300 animals in the shelter. If...
Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
Oh boy! Another giraffe calf born at Lion Country Safari

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Lion Country Safari welcomed a second giraffe calf to its herd in less than a week. The safari park said another male calf was born on New Year's Eve, to first-time mother Ashleigh. The calf was named Kianga, meaning sunshine. He weighs 161 lbs. and is just over 6 feet tall.
Travelers say airport operations back to normal at PBIA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a few weeks of hectic travel at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA), with several delays and cancellations, travelers are finally breathing a sigh of relief. According to the PBIA flight boards, there were no cancellations Tuesday. Travelers tell CBS12 News that their...
Experts say new COVID variant XBB1.5 spreading fast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new COVID variant is emerging in the U.S and here in South Florida. You may be thinking COVID is in the rearview mirror and is no longer a threat. Experts say there's reason for concern with a new variant, called XBB1.5. "I'm...
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
Man burned in garage fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 66-year-old man was sent to the hospital by air rescue after a garage caught on fire. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said at around 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on SW Bond Road, off SW Chestnut Lane. Upon arrival first responders saw the garage completely engulfed in flames.
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
Apartment scorched by fire in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A number of people are out of their apartments following a massive fire in Belle Glade. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at the two-story building on SW 5th Street, between MLK Boulevard and Avenue F, on Wednesday night.
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
