FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Royal Palm Beach man claims $2 million Powerball prize
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A big winner out of Royal Palm Beach. On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Clairmond Francois, 59, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1. The winning ticket matched all five of the...
Man claims $1 million scratch off prize in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An exciting way to start off the year. On Jan.4, the Florida Lottery announced that Frank Barone of Delray Beach claimed a $1million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Barone chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival bring economic growth to Palm Beach County
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival kicked off today and organizers say they hope this year will be bigger and better than ever. Vaneli Bojkova, the Executive Vice President of Wellington International, says they are expecting 300,000 spectators for the festival this year. "We are seeing...
$850 million proposed light-rail connects Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A transportation system Palm Beach County hasn't seen before might be coming to our area. A proposed light-rail transit line is being proposed that would connect travelers from Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach by train. Right now, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning...
New bridge coming to Jupiter
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
DeSantis nominates PBC Commissioner Dave Kerner as Exec. Dir. of Florida Highway Safety
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis nominated Dave Kerner as the Executive Director for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles on Thursday. Kerner is the current District 3 Palm Beach County Commissioner and previously served as County Mayor for Palm Beach County. He...
PBC Animal Care and Control offering $23 adoption fees to start 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Start the year off with a furry friend. The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Animal Care and Control is offering $23 adoption fees for the month of January. They currently have over 300 animals in the shelter. If...
Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
Oh boy! Another giraffe calf born at Lion Country Safari
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Lion Country Safari welcomed a second giraffe calf to its herd in less than a week. The safari park said another male calf was born on New Year's Eve, to first-time mother Ashleigh. The calf was named Kianga, meaning sunshine. He weighs 161 lbs. and is just over 6 feet tall.
Travelers say airport operations back to normal at PBIA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a few weeks of hectic travel at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA), with several delays and cancellations, travelers are finally breathing a sigh of relief. According to the PBIA flight boards, there were no cancellations Tuesday. Travelers tell CBS12 News that their...
Experts say new COVID variant XBB1.5 spreading fast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new COVID variant is emerging in the U.S and here in South Florida. You may be thinking COVID is in the rearview mirror and is no longer a threat. Experts say there's reason for concern with a new variant, called XBB1.5. "I'm...
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
Man burned in garage fire in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 66-year-old man was sent to the hospital by air rescue after a garage caught on fire. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said at around 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on SW Bond Road, off SW Chestnut Lane. Upon arrival first responders saw the garage completely engulfed in flames.
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
Apartment scorched by fire in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A number of people are out of their apartments following a massive fire in Belle Glade. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at the two-story building on SW 5th Street, between MLK Boulevard and Avenue F, on Wednesday night.
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
Car careens into canal in Boynton Beach, one person sent to hospital as trauma alert
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a car careened into a canal, one person was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the accident occured on Tuesday night. Crews responded a quarter-mile west of Congress Avenue on Golf Road to reports of a car in a canal.
PBC Advisory Boundary Committee inching closer to school rezoning decision
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School’s Advisory Boundary Committee (ABC) is getting closer to making a recommendation to the school board to rezone several high schools in the area. At a meeting in December, after a thorough discussion about the proposed rezoning maps...
