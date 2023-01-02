Read full article on original website
Arrest made in West Hartford police chase after stolen car plowed into multiple vehicles
HARTFORD, Conn. — Park Street in Hartford has reopened after a police chase resulted in a stolen car plowing through multiple cars to get away, according to West Hartford police. On Friday morning around 8:40 a.m., a West Hartford police officer saw a BMW that was carjacked at gunpoint...
Person dead after crash in Coventry: Police
COVENTRY, Conn. — A person is dead after driving off of a Coventry roadway for an unknown reason on Wednesday, officials said. Coventry police said the crash happened on Stonehouse Road (Rt. 275) and that the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team investigated. The accident involved one motor vehicle...
Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
Eyewitness News
Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
Eyewitness News
State rep. one of two killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash that happened on Route 9 in Cromwell Thursday morning. One of them, according to state lawmakers, was Middletown state Rep. Quentin Williams. Channel 3 was told that Williams was driving back from the governor’s inaugural ball when the...
New York woman killed in crash on I-91 north in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A New York woman was killed and another woman was injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 91 North in Wallingford on Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police were called to the scene at I-91 North near Exit 15 around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. A Hyundai Sonata was...
State Police See Witnesses To Serious Injury Crash In Willington
Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses to a serious crash that severely injured a 67-year-old man to come forward. The crash took place in Tolland County on the Tolland Turnpike in the area of Daleville Road in the town of Willington on Wednesday, Jan. 4. When troopers arrived on...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigation Underway After Police Pursuit Into Milford
Bridgeport and Milford Police are investigating a reported police pursuit that ended near Interstate 95 in Milford Wednesday night. An active investigation is underway. There was a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and exit 37, but it's. Bridgeport police said officers saw a vehicle allegedly involved...
1 dead in Route 275 crash in Coventry
COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in Coventry, according to police. The car crashed on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed while police investigated the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials have not publicly announced the driver’s name, but did say that […]
Police: Southbury man allegedly burned down building in honor of late friend who was a pyromaniac
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a 21-year-old man with arson on Wednesday for allegedly lighting the Southbury Training School on fire in December. On Dec. 17, the Southbury Fire Department responded to the scene of a working structure fire on Village Road. Fire crews reported the building sustained catastrophic damage to the structure […]
CT State Police investigate fatal collision in Cromwell
State Police said one vehicle was traveling on Route Nine south in the area of exit 18, just before one. The second vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane and struck the first vehicle head-on.
NECN
Two Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Connecticut
Two people have died after a wrong-way head-on crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said one driver was heading south on Route 9 South, near the exit 18 entrance ramp, and the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lane, and hit the other-vehicle head-on.
New Haven Drug Dealer Busted In Milford After Ramming Police Cars, Cops Say
A Connecticut drug dealer was busted after allegedly ramming police cars repeatedly in an effort to get away. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Milford. According to Milford Police, plainclothes officers were conducting a security check of the parking lot...
fox61.com
Second suspect arrested in West Haven homicide
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven Police arrested a second suspect on Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. Jarod Brown, 52, of Waterbury, was charged with felony murder, home invasion, robbery 1st degree and conspiracy to commit robbery 1st degree. He was held on a $2,000,000 bond. On...
Vehicle crashes into liquor store
TOLLAND — A vehicle hit the exterior wall of Village Spirit Shop on Merrow Road on Tuesday afternoon, pushing the wall inward and causing hundreds of liquor bottles to come crashing to the floor inside. State police said no one was injured in crash, but both the vehicle and...
State police urge drivers to follow Move Over Law
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders put their lives on the line to protect and serve the community, regardless of the conditions. Per state law, cars need to slow down and move over to keep those first responders safe. “First responders, there’s often times when we have to stop in...
State police: Woman fined for failing to move for emergency vehicle, crash into firetruck
The incident happened on I-91.
1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
Bridgeport police arrest 2nd suspect in 2019 deadly beating inside grocery store
Luis Hernandez, 44, of Waterbury, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his alleged role in the death of Miguel Lopez in May 2019.
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say
A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue. According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police,...
