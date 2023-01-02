ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

FOX 61

Person dead after crash in Coventry: Police

COVENTRY, Conn. — A person is dead after driving off of a Coventry roadway for an unknown reason on Wednesday, officials said. Coventry police said the crash happened on Stonehouse Road (Rt. 275) and that the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team investigated. The accident involved one motor vehicle...
COVENTRY, CT
FOX 61

Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police

MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigation Underway After Police Pursuit Into Milford

Bridgeport and Milford Police are investigating a reported police pursuit that ended near Interstate 95 in Milford Wednesday night. An active investigation is underway. There was a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and exit 37, but it's. Bridgeport police said officers saw a vehicle allegedly involved...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Route 275 crash in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in Coventry, according to police. The car crashed on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed while police investigated the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials have not publicly announced the driver’s name, but did say that […]
COVENTRY, CT
WTNH

Police: Southbury man allegedly burned down building in honor of late friend who was a pyromaniac

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a 21-year-old man with arson on Wednesday for allegedly lighting the Southbury Training School on fire in December. On Dec. 17, the Southbury Fire Department responded to the scene of a working structure fire on Village Road. Fire crews reported the building sustained catastrophic damage to the structure […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
NECN

Two Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Connecticut

Two people have died after a wrong-way head-on crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said one driver was heading south on Route 9 South, near the exit 18 entrance ramp, and the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lane, and hit the other-vehicle head-on.
CROMWELL, CT
fox61.com

Second suspect arrested in West Haven homicide

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven Police arrested a second suspect on Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. Jarod Brown, 52, of Waterbury, was charged with felony murder, home invasion, robbery 1st degree and conspiracy to commit robbery 1st degree. He was held on a $2,000,000 bond. On...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vehicle crashes into liquor store

TOLLAND — A vehicle hit the exterior wall of Village Spirit Shop on Merrow Road on Tuesday afternoon, pushing the wall inward and causing hundreds of liquor bottles to come crashing to the floor inside. State police said no one was injured in crash, but both the vehicle and...
TOLLAND, CT
FOX 61

State police urge drivers to follow Move Over Law

HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders put their lives on the line to protect and serve the community, regardless of the conditions. Per state law, cars need to slow down and move over to keep those first responders safe. “First responders, there’s often times when we have to stop in...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

