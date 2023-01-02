Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals Game
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
President Biden comes to Covington
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?
eaglecountryonline.com
EC's Roden, Hornbach, Hopper, Lawrenceburg's Labazzo EIAC MVPs
See who joined them on the Boys and Girls Soccer All-Conference Teams. (St. Leon, Ind.) – It was a banner year for East Central soccer. The Trojans boys and girls both captured EIAC Championships with perfect 7-0 records against conference rivals. The Lady Trojans placed six on the All-Conference...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - January 5, 2023
First round games of the Boys Rivertown Classic took place Thursday night. Logan Rohrer, Gerrold Taylor, Noah Knigga (LB): 9 points each. *South Dearborn will play Lawrenceburg in the championship game on Saturday at 7:30 PM (approx.). Rising Sun and Switzerland County will play in the consolation game at 6:00.
WLWT 5
Ohio, Indiana Special Olympics winter games to be held at Perfect North Slopes
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — More than 100 Special Olympics athletes from Indiana and Ohio will come together for three days of fun and competition during the 2023 Winter Games. The 42nd annual event is sponsored by the Indiana Lions Club and will be held Jan. 8-10 at Perfect North Slopes.
kalb.com
LSUA Generals could not overcome strong 2nd half surge from Xavier
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals were outscored 49-30 in the second half in a loss to Xavier at the Fort on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The game was the tale of two halves. In the first, the LSUA defense held the Gold Rush to 31 percent from the field. In the second, they gave up 49 points, and Xavier shot 56 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Athletic Facility Project Up for Re-Bid
The school board voted to reject the lone bid that came in during the initial bidding phase. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - South Dearborn's proposed athletic facility upgrade is running behind schedule. The school board voted 5-2 at their December meeting to re-bid the project...
eaglecountryonline.com
St. Elizabeth Dearborn Celebrates First Newborn of 2023
Congratulations to the couple from Milan. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – St. Elizabeth Dearborn has announced their first newborn of 2023. Kash was born at 8:38 a.m. on January 2. He is the son of Alexa Harris and Kyle Campbell, of Milan. Kash weighs seven pounds and two ounces. He was...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
Report: UC Football Adds Two Coaches, Including Offensive Coordinator
The Bearcats full staff is taking shape.
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
linknky.com
Battle over former DAV site in Campbell County may not be over after all
The Campbell County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the next steps regarding the years-long saga over the former Disabled American Veteran’s (known locally as the DAV) property in Cold Spring. The board voted to seek a discretionary review from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies
VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Miamiview Drive in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Field fire reported on Miamiview Drive in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
insideradio.com
WRRM Cincinnati PD/Midday Host Brian Demay Loses Battle With Cancer.
Brian Demay, PD and midday host at Cumulus Media AC “Warm 98.5” WRRM Cincinnati, has passed away after a short battle with cancer. Demay was diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma, which he only disclosed to listeners recently. “This is a post I hoped never to write,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
eaglecountryonline.com
Pedestrian Killed in I-71 Crash Near Verona
The accident shut down both sides of I-71 on Wednesday night. (Verona, Ky.) – Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on Wednesday night. The incident took place on northbound Interstate 71 at the 74-mile marker near Verona. Investigators say...
South Lebanon temporarily closing road for installation
A portion of a Warren County road will temporarily close for a water system to be installed.
Fox 19
Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
