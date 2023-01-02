ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

eaglecountryonline.com

EC's Roden, Hornbach, Hopper, Lawrenceburg's Labazzo EIAC MVPs

See who joined them on the Boys and Girls Soccer All-Conference Teams. (St. Leon, Ind.) – It was a banner year for East Central soccer. The Trojans boys and girls both captured EIAC Championships with perfect 7-0 records against conference rivals. The Lady Trojans placed six on the All-Conference...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Sports Report - January 5, 2023

First round games of the Boys Rivertown Classic took place Thursday night. Logan Rohrer, Gerrold Taylor, Noah Knigga (LB): 9 points each. *South Dearborn will play Lawrenceburg in the championship game on Saturday at 7:30 PM (approx.). Rising Sun and Switzerland County will play in the consolation game at 6:00.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
kalb.com

LSUA Generals could not overcome strong 2nd half surge from Xavier

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals were outscored 49-30 in the second half in a loss to Xavier at the Fort on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The game was the tale of two halves. In the first, the LSUA defense held the Gold Rush to 31 percent from the field. In the second, they gave up 49 points, and Xavier shot 56 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

South Dearborn Athletic Facility Project Up for Re-Bid

The school board voted to reject the lone bid that came in during the initial bidding phase. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - South Dearborn's proposed athletic facility upgrade is running behind schedule. The school board voted 5-2 at their December meeting to re-bid the project...
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

St. Elizabeth Dearborn Celebrates First Newborn of 2023

Congratulations to the couple from Milan. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – St. Elizabeth Dearborn has announced their first newborn of 2023. Kash was born at 8:38 a.m. on January 2. He is the son of Alexa Harris and Kyle Campbell, of Milan. Kash weighs seven pounds and two ounces. He was...
MILAN, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
WLWT 5

Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies

VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Field fire reported on Miamiview Drive in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Field fire reported on Miamiview Drive in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Pedestrian Killed in I-71 Crash Near Verona

The accident shut down both sides of I-71 on Wednesday night. (Verona, Ky.) – Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on Wednesday night. The incident took place on northbound Interstate 71 at the 74-mile marker near Verona. Investigators say...
VERONA, KY
Fox 19

Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
CINCINNATI, OH

