WDBJ7.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
WSLS
Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
NBC 29 News
Police name victims, provide details on bodies found in Nelson County river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are providing an update on the bodies found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. VSP says it was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.
cbs19news
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County murder suspect sees charge upgraded from second- to first-degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man accused of killing a woman in Virginia has been charged with first-degree murder, up from an earlier charge of second-degree murder, according to court records. Investigators say Trenton Frye killed Katlyn Montgomery, 28, in October 2022 in Forest. He was arrested...
WBTM
Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash
Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
cbs19news
Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies locate stolen SUV in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday, Jan. 2. Deputies say they are searching for a 1997 Chevy Suburban with the Virginia license plate, YOTEWGN. Anyone who sees the SUV...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia car crash leads to DUI arrest, $26K in cocaine, crack cocaine, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a...
WDBJ7.com
Man sought, wanted for Campbell County felony probation violation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for a felony probation violation. Billy Wes Adams, Jr. of Campbell County is wanted. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
WSET
The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking to identify individuals
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals in the attached photos. They're asking for the public's help. If you are able to identify the individuals in the attached photos you are asked to contact Ofc. Arrington at (540)483-9275.
wfxrtv.com
Amherst County High School student identified as victim in Rockfish River incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Public School (ACPS) says one of its students died during an incident on Thursday, Jan. 5. ACPS says 17-year-old Christopher Doss was an 11th grader at Amherst County High School. Virginia State Police identified Doss as one of the victims found...
VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Nelson County (Colleen)
At 9:46 p.m. Monday (Jan. 2), Virginia State Police responded to a crash at Rte. 29 and Rte. 655. There was one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation. This is all the information I have to provide on the crash at this time. Corinne N. Geller. Public Relations Director.
WSET
Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
wfxrtv.com
RPD investigating aggravated assault on New Years Morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been hospitalized with a serious injury from a gunshot in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on New Year’s Day at 4:56 a.m. in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say when they arrived they found the man with a gunshot wound that didn’t appear to be life-threatening but serious. They say the man is not cooperating with the investigation and a preliminary investigation shows the man walked to the area after being shot. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital.
WSLS
Woman taken into custody after pursuit, authorities say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 40-year-woman after she escaped police custody on Monday morning. Authorities said it happened as they were investigating an incident in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Road and confirmed that Crystal Torrence had several active warrants for her arrest.
wfirnews.com
Two people injured during New Years shooting in Roanoke
On December 31, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of 2 people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave NW. Responding Officers located 2 juvenile victims outside and inside of a business in the area. The injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juveniles for treatment at a local hospital.
WSLS
Man accused of killing Bedford County family’s dog has charge sent to Grand Jury
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One man’s charges for allegedly torturing his neighbor’s dog to death will now go before a Grand Jury. Back in July of 2022, 10 News spoke to the neighbors who claimed they were forced to put their beloved dog, Winter, down after their neighbor, Michael Elliott, tied her up to a tree and beat her.
