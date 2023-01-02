ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder

APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
APPOMATTOX, VA
cbs19news

Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash

Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies locate stolen SUV in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday, Jan. 2. Deputies say they are searching for a 1997 Chevy Suburban with the Virginia license plate, YOTEWGN. Anyone who sees the SUV...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man sought, wanted for Campbell County felony probation violation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for a felony probation violation. Billy Wes Adams, Jr. of Campbell County is wanted. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RPD investigating aggravated assault on New Years Morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been hospitalized with a serious injury from a gunshot in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on New Year’s Day at 4:56 a.m. in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say when they arrived they found the man with a gunshot wound that didn’t appear to be life-threatening but serious. They say the man is not cooperating with the investigation and a preliminary investigation shows the man walked to the area after being shot. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Woman taken into custody after pursuit, authorities say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 40-year-woman after she escaped police custody on Monday morning. Authorities said it happened as they were investigating an incident in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Road and confirmed that Crystal Torrence had several active warrants for her arrest.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Two people injured during New Years shooting in Roanoke

On December 31, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of 2 people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave NW. Responding Officers located 2 juvenile victims outside and inside of a business in the area. The injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juveniles for treatment at a local hospital.
ROANOKE, VA

