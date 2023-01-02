Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Illinois has increased. Illinois has joined several other states in increasing their minimum wage this 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Illinois has increased from $12 to $13 per hour. For employees who receive tips, the rate has increased from $7.20 to $7.80. However, employees must still work for and make minimum wage before receiving tips, or else they are required to compensate. Employees under 18 who work less than 650 hours every year can also earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour now.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO