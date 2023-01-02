Read full article on original website
Brian Fuzessery
4d ago
Make sure you support or neighbor’s Missouri, Iowa, Kentucky , Wisconsin and Indiana people. And thank you
Illinois Gas Tax Increase in Effect, But Relief May Be Coming
On January 1st, a six-month pause on a scheduled gas tax increase in Illinois came to an end, but multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly could counter the hike. The increase, originally slated for July 1st of last year, would have raised the tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing it to 41.4 cents per gallon. However, Governor JB Pritzker paused the increase until the new year as part of a package that included a yearlong suspension of the 1% grocery tax.
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. Early Thursday at an unrelated event in Chatham, just south of Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was confident a gun ban would advance.
Your Bills Could Be Going Up After Nicor Gas Files Request for $321 Million Rate Hike
Millions of residents in the Chicago area could see higher gas bills next year after Nicor Gas filed a request for a $321 million rate hike with the Illinois Commerce Commission this week. Nicor said the request would "adjust rates to allow the company to meet the current and future...
New Laws for Illinois in 2023 That Affect All Drivers
A brand new year means many brand new laws. These are the new laws that will affect Illinois drivers of ALL ages. If you hold an Illinois driver's license there are four laws going into effect that may impact you when paying penalties for violations to what happens if you get carjacked or your car is stolen.
Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair
(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
southarkansassun.com
Minimum Wage Increase In Illinois Effective On January 1, 2023
Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Illinois has increased. Illinois has joined several other states in increasing their minimum wage this 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Illinois has increased from $12 to $13 per hour. For employees who receive tips, the rate has increased from $7.20 to $7.80. However, employees must still work for and make minimum wage before receiving tips, or else they are required to compensate. Employees under 18 who work less than 650 hours every year can also earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour now.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois among states with highest demand for outbound U-Haul trucks, report shows
CHICAGO - More people fled Illinois in 2022 than nearly every other state in the country, according to a new report. U-Haul released its annual Growth Index report on Tuesday, which measured more than two million one-way trips last year. The Land of Lincoln, which took the No. 49 spot...
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Possible amendments to proposed Illinois gun ban doesn’t sway opponents
(The Center Square) – It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military. ...
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?
Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
New Illinois Laws Could Impact Your Health Care
It’s a big part of Anastasia Kathrens-Gallardo’s job as a genetic counselor at Loyola Medicine. “Making sure everybody is aware that this testing is available for people who have a strong family history of breast, ovarian, even pancreatic and prostate cancer, can be linked to the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes,” Kathrens-Gallardo said.
Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines
Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
New IL laws as of 2023 impact employers, employees
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – As the New Year begins, Illinois employers and employees should be aware of new laws taking effect that impact workplace rights. Officials say these laws are: “Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2022 expands upon and changes certain rights and protections in the […]
newschannel20.com
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act
CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
