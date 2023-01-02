Read full article on original website
TFD responding to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Multiple units seem to be affected, but a specific number has not yet been determined.
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
News On 6
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Vacant Home In Tulsa
Investigators with the Tulsa Fired Department are looking into what caused an early-morning housefire on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Archer and I-244 at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters say they could see flames shooting from the roof when arrived on the scene. According to officials, it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and at one point the porch collapsed, but no firefighters were hurt.
2 Found Dead At Home In Turley, Authorities Investigating
Two people were found dead at a home in the Turley area on Thursday night, according to authorities. A large presence of Tulsa Police, fire and EMSA arrived at the home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 around 10 p.m. The victims are one man and one woman, TCSO...
Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
Police investigate shooting at midtown Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at the Park Place Apartments in midtown. Officers at the scene told FOX23 they are investigating two crime scenes at the complex. One crime scene near the building is where the shooting happened. The second crime scene was near a car at the complex, and officers found the victim there.
KTUL
9-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by 12-year-old sister, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that a 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by his sister at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. Police say they responded to an apartment complex near 64th and Peoria just before midnight and found a 9-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
KTUL
Biker, soldier, brother Mark Calcut Jr. remembered after crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirmed the victim of a deadly New Year’s Eve motorcycle crash was a National Guardsman who had gotten engaged just days prior. Friends of Spc. Mark Calcut Jr. described him as a biker, a soldier, and the life of the party. He was a regular at The Other Bar in Coweta, where he never met a stranger. He even got his fiancée a job there tending bar. Now the bar’s owners are turning their attention to her and her two-year-old son.
KTUL
Bartlesville police search for runaway teenager
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have runaway from his home. Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg was reported as a runaway to police on Jan. 2 just after 9 p.m., officers said. Fridenberg was...
KTUL
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police searching for missing person
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing person, last seen in October. MNLPD says Anthony Hardy-Bear was last seen in Tulsa on Oct. 31, 2022. He has two tattoos, one of a bear on his chest, and another of four lines...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
Tulsa Police: 1 Shot At Apartment Complex, Taken To Hospital
Tulsa Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities were called to the Old South Apartments near E. 47th Pl. and S. Darlington Ave. where officers said at least one shot was fired in the parking lot. Police said they're...
KTUL
Driver arrested on traffic warrants after departing highway, crashing into fence
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a driver after crashing into a fence. TPD says the driver went off the highway, down an embankment, and into the fence of a dealership. Minimal damage was reported. Police say the driver was not under any influence...
OSBI: Tulsa man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Catoosa man
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the suspect in the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man has plead guilty.
KTUL
Suspect wanted for murder out of Tulsa believed to be hiding in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police need your help in finding a wanted Oklahoma man who may be hiding out in the Little Rock area. Jayveon Washington is wanted in Tulsa, Oklahoma on first-degree murder charges and is believed to be living and hiding in Little Rock, police said.
KTUL
Crews work to repair large water line break near Clinton West Elementary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — City crews are working to repair a large water line break near Clinton West Elementary in west Tulsa. The break happened sometime overnight, and water has flooded half of West 41st Street in front of the elementary school. Tulsa Public Schools says the break will...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa, Muscogee Nation police shoot, kill man following pursuit with gunfire
Tulsa and Muscogee Nation police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning following a pursuit with gunfire that stemmed from a routine traffic stop. According to statements from the departments, the man fled a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer who tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near 61st Street and Riverside Drive. The man led the officer and Tulsa police on a pursuit and fired multiple shots as he fled, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
KTUL
2 women arrested for alleged robbery at north Tulsa Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two women for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar. On Jan. 3, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard. Employees told police that two women entered the store, grabbed multiple...
