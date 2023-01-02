ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

TFD responding to apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Multiple units seem to be affected, but a specific number has not yet been determined.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Vacant Home In Tulsa

Investigators with the Tulsa Fired Department are looking into what caused an early-morning housefire on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Archer and I-244 at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters say they could see flames shooting from the roof when arrived on the scene. According to officials, it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and at one point the porch collapsed, but no firefighters were hurt.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home

Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigate shooting at midtown Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at the Park Place Apartments in midtown. Officers at the scene told FOX23 they are investigating two crime scenes at the complex. One crime scene near the building is where the shooting happened. The second crime scene was near a car at the complex, and officers found the victim there.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

9-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by 12-year-old sister, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that a 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by his sister at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. Police say they responded to an apartment complex near 64th and Peoria just before midnight and found a 9-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Biker, soldier, brother Mark Calcut Jr. remembered after crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirmed the victim of a deadly New Year’s Eve motorcycle crash was a National Guardsman who had gotten engaged just days prior. Friends of Spc. Mark Calcut Jr. described him as a biker, a soldier, and the life of the party. He was a regular at The Other Bar in Coweta, where he never met a stranger. He even got his fiancée a job there tending bar. Now the bar’s owners are turning their attention to her and her two-year-old son.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville police search for runaway teenager

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have runaway from his home. Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg was reported as a runaway to police on Jan. 2 just after 9 p.m., officers said. Fridenberg was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police searching for missing person

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing person, last seen in October. MNLPD says Anthony Hardy-Bear was last seen in Tulsa on Oct. 31, 2022. He has two tattoos, one of a bear on his chest, and another of four lines...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa, Muscogee Nation police shoot, kill man following pursuit with gunfire

Tulsa and Muscogee Nation police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning following a pursuit with gunfire that stemmed from a routine traffic stop. According to statements from the departments, the man fled a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer who tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near 61st Street and Riverside Drive. The man led the officer and Tulsa police on a pursuit and fired multiple shots as he fled, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 women arrested for alleged robbery at north Tulsa Family Dollar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two women for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar. On Jan. 3, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard. Employees told police that two women entered the store, grabbed multiple...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy