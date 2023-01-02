Read full article on original website
Chris Beard was given opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired
Chris Beard was given the opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired on Thursday, according to documents obtained by Horns247 under the Texas open records law. Beard, who had been suspended without pay since Dec. 12, when he was charged with third-degree felony assault on a female...
Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
What can Brad Underwood do to turn the tide for Illini basketball?
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip breaks down what Illinois coach Brad Underwood can do to turn the tide of a quickly sinking Illinois basketball season.
FSU transfer hears from South Carolina
South Carolina’s been in contact with a running back from Florida State, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here's a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule explains recruitment of transfer QB Jeff Sims
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule breaks down how former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims ended up on his radar.
5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023
There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
Late Kick: Florida State boasts top transfer portal class
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down Florida State's top-ranked transfer portal class.
BREAKING: Transfer portal safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State
The Buckeyes have dipped back into the transfer portal to land their latest commitment and it's a big one. Safety Ja Had'Carter who had previously played and starred for the Syracuse Orange, has announced he has decided to transfer to Ohio State. This is a big addition for the Buckeyes....
Texas fires basketball coach Chris Beard with cause following felony assault charge
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard has been fired with cause in the wake of being charged on Dec. 12 with third-degree felony assault by impeding the breath circulation of his fiancee, a high-level UT source told Horns247. UT officials confirmed the termination Thursday in a statement from Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, who also said the Longhorns' associate head coach Rodney Terry would continue serving as acting coach for the rest of the season.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes add a former Wisconsin quarterback to the roster via the transfer portal
After losing Carson May to the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes added another quarterback on Wednesday in former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill. Hill entered the transfer portal in October and committed to Fordham this past month. He also held offers from Northwestern State University, Bryant, Alabama A&M, Valdosta State, and Abilene Christian before committing to Fordham.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule discusses offensive line and winning football
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule discusses his focus on the offensive and defensive lines and how to build a team.
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?
In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
