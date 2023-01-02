Before we begin, I'd like to take a moment to talk about Show-Ya, who obviously aren't specifically featured in this list of forgotten bands. If you ask any fan of Japanese metal to name a metal act from there which consists entirely of women, the immediate answer would likely be Show-Ya, one of the most successful and long-running bands in Japanese metal history. Literally the only Japanese all-female metal act to release a full-length album in the 80s (and they had not just one, but a whopping seven studio albums between '85 and '89 to boot), that little stat alone tells you how much of a unicorn Show-Ya were. A group who caught lightning in a bottle as the only all-woman metal band in the country to truly make it big at any point between their formation in 1981 until the late 2000s, who worked their asses off from day one for every ounce of their success, and to this day stands alone as the best-selling all-female metal band of all time globally.

4 DAYS AGO