Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
hubpages.com
10 Forgotten Trailblazers of All-Woman Japanese Metal
Before we begin, I'd like to take a moment to talk about Show-Ya, who obviously aren't specifically featured in this list of forgotten bands. If you ask any fan of Japanese metal to name a metal act from there which consists entirely of women, the immediate answer would likely be Show-Ya, one of the most successful and long-running bands in Japanese metal history. Literally the only Japanese all-female metal act to release a full-length album in the 80s (and they had not just one, but a whopping seven studio albums between '85 and '89 to boot), that little stat alone tells you how much of a unicorn Show-Ya were. A group who caught lightning in a bottle as the only all-woman metal band in the country to truly make it big at any point between their formation in 1981 until the late 2000s, who worked their asses off from day one for every ounce of their success, and to this day stands alone as the best-selling all-female metal band of all time globally.
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Jeremiah Green, the drummer and a founding member of the band Modest Mouse, died Saturday, days after he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He was 45. The band announced Green’s death on its social media accounts on Saturday. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today...
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Kings of Leon
Family. For many, it’s a blessing and a curse. But it’s also the stuff that often makes great music. Think of The Jackson 5 and The Staples Singers. Another standout group comprised of family members is the Nashville, Tennessee-born band, Kings of Leon. Started in 1999, the band includes brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill, and their cousin Matthew. (See here for our digital cover story with Kings of Leon.)
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Jelly Roll Unleashes on Artists Who Snubbed Him in the Past
Country music has entered a new era. It’s an era that starkly differs from the heyday of the ’90s and early ’00s and is more welcoming toward artists that like to dip their toes into all genres, including pop, rock, and rap. “Son of a Sinner” singer Jason DeFord, professionally known as Jelly Roll, is one of those artists. In recent years, he’s earned a massive fanbase on social media with his unique take on country. However, it hasn’t exactly hit the mark with some industry professionals, even earning criticism from genre icon Travis Tritt. Ahead of 2023, Jelly Roll is looking back on the last few years, unleashing on artists who snubbed him before with a fiery Twitter post.
