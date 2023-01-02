Council approved 4-1 (Silva voted ‘no’) to continue the item to December 20 for the sale of property located at 212 East Santa Fe Ave to Westpark Investments, LLC and TA partners. The plan is intended to accommodate a portion of the City’s housing obligation relating to the Regional Housing Needs Assessment. This property will be used for a 124-room hotel, and 140 residential units. The plan intends to build replacement parking for public use, a new inviting entrance to the Train Museum, and 3,570 SF for retail/restaurant uses. The developer estimates 230 or more jobs will be added and that the hotel will bring in $800K- $1 million in annual revenue for the city. The City-owned 1.66 acres of the public land purchase price is $1,400,000. The price is low due to expected soil contamination, but there is also a potential $500,000 escrow “hold-back” if soil contamination needs to be addressed, which would bring the price to $900,000 for almost 2 acres.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO