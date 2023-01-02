Read full article on original website
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
fullertonobserver.com
Hotel in Downtown Approved Despite Public Objections
Council approved 4-1 (Silva voted ‘no’) to continue the item to December 20 for the sale of property located at 212 East Santa Fe Ave to Westpark Investments, LLC and TA partners. The plan is intended to accommodate a portion of the City’s housing obligation relating to the Regional Housing Needs Assessment. This property will be used for a 124-room hotel, and 140 residential units. The plan intends to build replacement parking for public use, a new inviting entrance to the Train Museum, and 3,570 SF for retail/restaurant uses. The developer estimates 230 or more jobs will be added and that the hotel will bring in $800K- $1 million in annual revenue for the city. The City-owned 1.66 acres of the public land purchase price is $1,400,000. The price is low due to expected soil contamination, but there is also a potential $500,000 escrow “hold-back” if soil contamination needs to be addressed, which would bring the price to $900,000 for almost 2 acres.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Continues to Put the City’s Taxpayers & Electricity Ratepayers at Financial Risk
In 2020, OCPA was established by the Irvine City Council. Over the next two years, $7.7 million in Irvine taxpayer money was provided to the agency to cover start-up costs. None of the other member cities (Huntington Beach, Fullerton, and Buena Park) or the County of Orange were asked to contribute.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down
Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department. Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from his role to lead another Southern California city’s police department. On December 27, Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Chief Manuel Cid announced he was stepping down from the...
foxla.com
LA residents fear of eviction wave as tenant protections are set to expire
LOS ANGELES - Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles' rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it.
fullertonobserver.com
Fentanyl Awareness Concert Free at Fullerton Plaza
Set Free Church is at it again, bringing awareness to the dangers of illicit fentanyl in Fullerton. The group is holding a Fentanyl Awareness Concert at The Plaza in Fullerton, located at 121 E Wilshire Blvd, Fullerton, Ca on January 7 from noon to 6pm. This event is geared towards families, youth, those in early recovery, and families who have lost a loved one to drug addiction or overdose.
spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Under doctor’s orders, Johnson is not able to lift more than five pounds and was scheduled for a number of medical procedures before he was forced to cancel them after the heavy snow totals left him and his wife, Maggie, stuck at home. The Don Young Legacy Bill has...
Family to sell Bruce's Beach property back to L.A. County for $20M
After a protracted legal process that led to the historic return of pristine Manhattan Beach coastal property to a Black family that had the land stripped away nearly a century ago, the family has decided to sell the parcel back to the county.
fullertonobserver.com
Happening in January
Thurs, Jan 5, 2023 • 4pm: Senior Drum Circle with Aimee Aul: Fullerton Community Center: Come join the one & only Aimee Aul to express yourself, connect with others, & lift your spirits in 2023. No musical experience is necessary! While a limited number of drums will be provided, participants with drums, or any hand percussion instruments are encouraged to bring them. 340 W Commonwealth Ave 714-738-6575.
kcrw.com
Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade
Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
fullertonobserver.com
104-year-old assisted living resident given the heave-ho
Avis Curriston celebrated her 104th birthday with a Luau at Sunnycrest Senior Living. She was featured on the cover of the Early September issue of the Fullerton Observer. The carved pineapple centerpieces, birthday cake, tropical drinks, and Aloha Polynesian dancers are but a memory now. Avis Curriston’s January statement arrived...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Homeowner Says Contractor Took Money and Did Not Do the Work
Rosa Crespin wanted window shutters for her new home. She said she got a good price through Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings – $1,750 for shutters on six windows. But Crespin said the company offered her the deal only if she paid full price upfront. “I thought it was a...
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent
Vendors were notified on Dec. 27 that the swap meet, which draws vendors and customers from across the region, would be closed from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31—and that it may not reopen again in February. The post Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
newsantaana.com
The City of Santa Ana finally struck back against Gerry Serrano and his police union
Gerry Serrano, the President of the Santa Ana Police Officers Association, was recently reelected to that post but his victory is Pyrrhic at best as the City of Santa Ana finally struck back at the litigious union boss. A divided Santa Ana City Council took Serrano’s full-time paid union boss...
ladowntownnews.com
Councilmember de León secures $47.5M infrastructure grant for Skid Row
At the end of a year that saw LA County’s homelessness count pass 69,000 people, Councilmember Kevin de León has secured $47.5 million in a state infrastructure grant for Skid Row, the largest of its kind in the community’s history. This Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant will help fund a bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program as well as improvements for corridors along San Pedro Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Eighth Street, Ninth Street,11th Street and 16th Street.
Free shoes to be handed out Wednesday in Boyle Heights
In an effort to honor the life of a prominent community advocate and activist, the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC) will be hosting its First Annual “Anything for Soraya” 3 Kings Community Day. The giveaway will take place Wednesday, January 4th at the BHAC, located on 2708 César...
Diaz: Who Is The Real Bogeyman In Santa Ana?
The hyper-criminalization of communities of color in central Orange County must be recognized in order to implement sound policy that truly keeps our neighborhoods safe. Santa Ana made history in electing its first woman Mayor in the City’s 153-year history. In this momentous occasion, Pastor Nati Alvarado opened up the night with his words of wisdom to the Council. Mr. Alvarado made sure to acknowledge the tragic loss of Maria Mora, a mother of 3, who was shot on Dec. 4th. In a packed room full of supporters, friends, family, and community members, folks from all walks of life gathered in the Council Chambers to capture history in the making.
