Eagles cruise past Prior Lake
Mason Moe (19) celebrates the first of his two goals with Ryan Koering (5) and Dylan Vornwald (2). Billie Jacobson-Couch scored his first varsity goal in Eden Prairie’s 3-1 win over Prior Lake Thursday at Dakotah! Ice Center. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will soon post an in-depth game story of [...]
James John Skranka
James John Skranka, age 79, of Eden Prairie, died unexpectedly on Dec. 21, 2022, at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn, mother, Helen, father, Albert, and sister, Helen Heitz. Survived by daughters, Michele (Lynwood) Elliott, Wendi Greeman, and Kristin (Hernan) Cortes, eight grandchildren, brother, John (Darlene) Skranka, nieces and nephews. [...]
Two rinks needed for Eagles’ battle with Wayzata
After falling behind Wayzata 2-0 in the first period Tuesday night, the Eden Prairie Eagles needed a change of pace; a spark. They found it in the most unlikely of places. From the Zamboni. “That was goofy,” Eagles head coach Steve Persian said with a chuckle after the game. After two laps around the main [...]
Eagles draw close but come up short against Wayzata
With their goalie pulled in the final minute and a half, the Eden Prairie Eagles capitalized and nearly took their game with Wayzata into overtime Tuesday night at Plymouth Ice Center. Senior captain Paige Holt scored on a breakaway with 51 seconds remaining in the third period to make it a 2-1 hockey game. Wayzata [...]
Eden Prairie legislative representatives look ahead to a busy 2023 session
Passing legislation protecting reproductive rights, improving mental health funding, and measures to improve gun safety are among the priorities of Eden Prairie representatives in the Minnesota Legislature that begins its session on Jan. 3. Legislators that represent Eden Prairie, Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, District 49A Rep. Laurie Pryor, and 49B Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, all Democrats who [...]
Mary Ellen Connaughty
Mary Ellen (Kilkelly) Connaughty of Eden Prairie passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 90. Preceded in death by daughter Patricia. Survived by husband of 67 years Curtis; children Ellen, Jill Spencer (Douglas), Maureen, Christopher (Lynn) and Sean (Melissa); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, [...]
Keith Duane Anderson
Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022. A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
David Lee Kottke
David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school. He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
Wayne Jacob Gregoire
Wayne Jacob Gregoire passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Eden Prairie, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on April 15, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Lillian Gregoire. He was baptized and confirmed at St Jude’s in Thompson, North Dakota. He was preceded in [...]
Crowned a queen for her community service
Melissa Redzuan wears her “work crown” when she makes appearances as a Lifetime Queen of the Global United Pageant. It’s a phrase the Eden Prairie resident adopted from her youngest daughter, Amiia Razman’s, reaction when Redzuan first won a crown in the 2019 pageant. “I told her, ‘Mommy worked hard because Mommy helped the community,’” [...]
Convicted District 287 shooting accomplice sentenced to 3 years in prison
One of the men involved in the Feb. 1, 2022, fatal shooting at the District 287 South Education Center in Richfield has been sentenced to three years in prison. Thirty-one Eden Prairie students were enrolled in programs at the center at that time. Not all were at the center that day, and those there were [...]
EPLN Year-End Review: We brought our neighbors stories of joy, optimism, shock and sadness in 2022
Depending on who you ask, Eden Prairie has, more or less, 60 different neighborhoods. They have names such as Autumn Terrace, Bittersweet, Raspberry Hill, Edenwood, Topview and Gordon, Heritage Pines and Westgate. Then there’s Cedar Ridge Estates. Located in the west central portion of Eden Prairie, nestled between Pioneer Trail and Cedar Ridge Elementary School, in [...]
EP Police Department reaches 50-year milestone
The 50th anniversary of the Eden Prairie Police Department will be noted Tuesday, Jan. 3, by the city council. The department began on Jan. 1, 1973, when Paul Redpath, Eden Prairie’s mayor at the time, christened the first squad car in front of his home. Eden Prairie was much smaller at the time – the [...]
Embracing the mental aspect of aging in Eden Prairie: The power of attitude
Eventually, we go from “Where did all these old people come from?” to “Oops, I’m one of them.” Sue Bohnsack, supervisor of the Eden Prairie Senior Center, views “old” as a state of mind. Vicki Franzen, licensed marriage and family therapist at Eden Prairie’s Bridge to Hope and Healing, acknowledges the role of physical decline [...]
EP native co-writes children’s book about diversity
Eden Prairie native Hugh Burke and his girlfriend Kylie Donohue teamed up to write a children’s book that teaches kids about diversity. Burke, a second-year medical student training to be a pediatric psychiatrist at the University of Minnesota, and Donohue, a second-year student at the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, aimed to create a [...]
EP couple donates $25,000 to PROP to help keep families in their homes for the holidays and beyond
For the fifth year in a row, an Eden Prairie couple has stepped up to help families in danger of losing their homes. The couple, who prefers to remain anonymous, is providing an annual $25,000 matching gift to PROP Food Shelf to support the organization’s housing services in a campaign called “Keeping Families in Their Homes for [...]
Utility fee used for road upkeep likely to rise
In an effort to make sure its streets are maintained well into the future, the City of Eden Prairie is proposing to increase the franchise fees collected from Xcel Energy and other electric and gas utilities – fees that get passed along to utility customers. The residential franchise fee tentatively approved Tuesday, Jan. 3, by [...]
Light rail work sites in pictures
Comprehensive photo presentations of major LRT heavy construction sites during 2022 are now available for viewing courtesy of the Metro Green Line Extension Office and the Met Council. They provide more complete visual overviews than those provided by regional and community news outlets, including Eden Prairie Local News. Video presentation: 2022 Metro Green Line Extension [...]
Biesterfeld steps down as CEO, president of EP-based C.H. Robinson
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, the Eden Prairie-based freight and cargo logistics provider, has confirmed that Bob Biesterfeld, the CEO and president, has stepped down effective Dec. 31. He also resigned from the company’s board. C.H. Robinson offered no explanation for the transition in its Tuesday public announcement on the leadership change. Biesterfeld’s departure was described as [...]
William Oliver Holte
William Oliver Holte, age 97, of Eden Prairie, died on Dec. 17, 2022. He is survived by wife Carol, children Timothy (Debra Vest), Mark (Pat Harty), Joyce Conley (John), Jeff (Ellie), Jill Weldin (Hal) and Daniel (Laura); 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Bragg, and many friends. Preceded in death by wife Beverly and brothers [...]
