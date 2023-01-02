ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles cruise past Prior Lake

Mason Moe (19) celebrates the first of his two goals with Ryan Koering (5) and Dylan Vornwald (2). Billie Jacobson-Couch scored his first varsity goal in Eden Prairie’s 3-1 win over Prior Lake Thursday at Dakotah! Ice Center. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will soon post an in-depth game story of [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

James John Skranka

James John Skranka, age 79, of Eden Prairie, died unexpectedly on Dec. 21, 2022, at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn, mother, Helen, father, Albert, and sister, Helen Heitz. Survived by daughters, Michele (Lynwood) Elliott, Wendi Greeman, and Kristin (Hernan) Cortes, eight grandchildren, brother, John (Darlene) Skranka, nieces and nephews. [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie legislative representatives look ahead to a busy 2023 session

Passing legislation protecting reproductive rights, improving mental health funding, and measures to improve gun safety are among the priorities of Eden Prairie representatives in the Minnesota Legislature that begins its session on Jan. 3. Legislators that represent Eden Prairie, Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, District 49A Rep. Laurie Pryor, and 49B Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, all Democrats who [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Mary Ellen Connaughty

Mary Ellen (Kilkelly) Connaughty of Eden Prairie passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 90.  Preceded in death by daughter Patricia. Survived by husband of 67 years Curtis; children Ellen, Jill Spencer (Douglas), Maureen, Christopher (Lynn) and Sean (Melissa); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.  Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Keith Duane Anderson

Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022.  A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

David Lee Kottke

David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school.  He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Wayne Jacob Gregoire

Wayne Jacob Gregoire passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Eden Prairie, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on April 15, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Lillian Gregoire. He was baptized and confirmed at St Jude’s in Thompson, North Dakota. He was preceded in [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Crowned a queen for her community service

Melissa Redzuan wears her “work crown” when she makes appearances as a Lifetime Queen of the Global United Pageant. It’s a phrase the Eden Prairie resident adopted from her youngest daughter, Amiia Razman’s, reaction when Redzuan first won a crown in the 2019 pageant. “I told her, ‘Mommy worked hard because Mommy helped the community,’” [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EPLN Year-End Review: We brought our neighbors stories of joy, optimism, shock and sadness in 2022

Depending on who you ask, Eden Prairie has, more or less, 60 different neighborhoods. They have names such as Autumn Terrace, Bittersweet, Raspberry Hill,  Edenwood, Topview and Gordon, Heritage Pines and Westgate. Then there’s Cedar Ridge Estates. Located in the west central portion of Eden Prairie, nestled between Pioneer Trail and Cedar Ridge Elementary School, in [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP Police Department reaches 50-year milestone

The 50th anniversary of the Eden Prairie Police Department will be noted Tuesday, Jan. 3, by the city council. The department began on Jan. 1, 1973, when Paul Redpath, Eden Prairie’s mayor at the time, christened the first squad car in front of his home.  Eden Prairie was much smaller at the time – the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP native co-writes children’s book about diversity

Eden Prairie native Hugh Burke and his girlfriend Kylie Donohue teamed up to write a children’s book that teaches kids about diversity. Burke, a second-year medical student training to be a pediatric psychiatrist at the University of Minnesota, and Donohue, a second-year student at the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, aimed to create a [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP couple donates $25,000 to PROP to help keep families in their homes for the holidays and beyond

For the fifth year in a row, an Eden Prairie couple has stepped up to help families in danger of losing their homes.  The couple, who prefers to remain anonymous, is providing an annual $25,000 matching gift to PROP Food Shelf to support the organization’s housing services in a campaign called “Keeping Families in Their Homes for [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Utility fee used for road upkeep likely to rise

In an effort to make sure its streets are maintained well into the future, the City of Eden Prairie is proposing to increase the franchise fees collected from Xcel Energy and other electric and gas utilities – fees that get passed along to utility customers. The residential franchise fee tentatively approved Tuesday, Jan. 3, by [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Light rail work sites in pictures

Comprehensive photo presentations of major LRT heavy construction sites during 2022 are now available for viewing courtesy of the Metro Green Line Extension Office and the Met Council. They provide more complete visual overviews than those provided by regional and community news outlets, including Eden Prairie Local News. Video presentation: 2022 Metro Green Line Extension [...]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Biesterfeld steps down as CEO, president of EP-based C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, the Eden Prairie-based freight and cargo logistics provider, has confirmed that Bob Biesterfeld, the CEO and president, has stepped down effective Dec. 31. He also resigned from the company’s board. C.H. Robinson offered no explanation for the transition in its Tuesday public announcement on the leadership change. Biesterfeld’s departure was described as [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

William Oliver Holte

William Oliver Holte, age 97, of Eden Prairie, died on Dec. 17, 2022.  He is survived by wife Carol, children Timothy (Debra Vest), Mark (Pat Harty), Joyce Conley (John), Jeff (Ellie), Jill Weldin (Hal) and Daniel (Laura); 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Bragg, and many friends.  Preceded in death by wife Beverly and brothers [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
890
Followers
649
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy