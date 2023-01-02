Read full article on original website
Mobile Police investigating 1 Wednesday robbery
UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery. Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are […]
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old accused of shooting into vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person was sent to the hospital after police say a known subject fired multiple shots into his vehicle Wednesday night. Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Nathan Triolet of Mobile teen faces charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Mobile police responded to Ascension Providence Hospital...
Drive-by shooting victim drives himself to hospital, suspect arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly drove up next a car and began shooting at another man he knew driving near Grelot Road, according to a release from the MPD. Jonathan Triolet, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Police investigating robbery involving 4 armed subjects
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred last night at One Stop, 6550 Zeigler Blvd., One Stop, involving four armed subjects. According to authorities, police responded to a robbery call at approximately 9:23 p.m. at the One Stop. Police said three unknown male subjects...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.
Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
WPMI
Mobile Police: NYE downtown shooting suspect out of hospital, charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Update:. Thomas Earl Thomas being held without bond under Aniah's Law. Pretrial and preliminary hearing will be on Jan. 12. Mobile Police have made a further arrest in the investigation of the New Year's Eve Shooting arrest in downtown Mobile. Police have identified Thomas Thomas,...
Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
Man in hospital with serious stab wound after fight: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. David Payton, 40, was arrested and charged with assault. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue at around 3:01 […]
utv44.com
Armed and Dangerous: Third Mobile Walmart shooting suspect still on the loose
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are looking for 19-year-old Jimaurice Pierce in connection with the December 27th shooting inside the Walmart on the 1-65 Service Road. An innocent bystander was injured when she was shot. The teen already has a serious rap sheet. Records show he's out on bond for murder. In 2019 when Pierce was 16, police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Andre Gamble the day before Thanksgiving at a shopping center on University Boulevard. This week, a judge ordered to revoke Pierce's bond on the murder charge for failure to comply with the terms set. Police warn he is armed and dangerous.
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder conviction upheld for Alexander Bridges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals last month affirmed the conviction of a Mobile man in a 2018 murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today. The court upheld the conviction of 24-year-old Alexander Bridges in the shooting death of Richard Smith. According to authorities, Smith...
WPMI
"Brought some things to light" Local community leader weighs in on Mobile NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile is a result of gang violence, according to the Mobile Police Department. This news has community leaders weighing in, saying this has been a problem all along and it's been kept in the dark. “It’s a sign...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Video game play becomes real-life gun theft, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Unfortunately, real life intruded on one guy while he played video games with two others. That’s 18-year-old Reginald Banks IV. Last month, according to MPD Investigators, Banks and another, unidentified guy, dropped by the victim’s apartment to play video games. But when the victim showed off his father’s gun to his guests, that’s when everybody forgot about playing games. Police say one of the guys grabbed the weapon, and took off running. The victim ran after them, but that’s when the other suspect, pulled a gun, and pointed at the victim. He wisely stopped running after the pair, and called police.
WPMI
ShotSpotter: 330 shots detected on NYE in Mobile, more people are starting to call 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The number of gunshots fired on New Year's Eve is alarming. ShotSpotter is the system that detects gunfire in different neighborhoods in the city of Mobile. It went fully live in July. Last time NBC 15 reported on these numbers was at the beginning of December, a total of 2,200 shots were detected then. That number has gone up, with the number of gunshots detected ballooning Saturday night.
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old suspect accused of 6 shootings in two separate crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting six people -- in two different crimes -- is behind bars in Metro Jail. Darrius Rowser is the second person arrested in the Walmart shooting and police say he’s also the suspected triggerman in November’s Paparazzi Night Club shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man arrested after trying to flee police in stolen car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man led officers on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon in a stolen vehicle then tried to escape on foot before being captured, according to the Mobile Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Vantrezz Reels was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. It began around 1:50 p.m. when...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office seeks info on December shooting of vehicles and residences
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office report responding to several shooting reports between the dates of December 23rd and 27th, 2022. Two shootings occurred on Nicholsville Road in Bay Minette on December 23, 2022. BCSO also responded to two shootings in the area of Pollard Road in Daphne on the December 26th and 27th, 2022. Residences and vehicles were struck in both areas.
WPMI
Robertsdale man accused of barricading roommates, setting trailer on fire
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — Robertsdale Police have accused this man of barricading his roommates inside a trailer, and then setting it on fire. Police arrested Marlon Pineda-Enamorado on an arson charge and an immigration hold. Now they say they may upgrade the charges to attempted murder. Officers say he...
