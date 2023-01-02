MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Unfortunately, real life intruded on one guy while he played video games with two others. That’s 18-year-old Reginald Banks IV. Last month, according to MPD Investigators, Banks and another, unidentified guy, dropped by the victim’s apartment to play video games. But when the victim showed off his father’s gun to his guests, that’s when everybody forgot about playing games. Police say one of the guys grabbed the weapon, and took off running. The victim ran after them, but that’s when the other suspect, pulled a gun, and pointed at the victim. He wisely stopped running after the pair, and called police.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO