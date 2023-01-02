Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
kptv.com
Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
Landslide washes away 20-foot section of popular hiking spot; trail still open
The Multnomah-Wahkeena Loop Trail, one of the more popular hiking spots in the Columbia River Gorge, remains open after a slide washed away a 20-foot section of the paved path about a half-mile past Benson Bridge, near Multnomah Falls.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the team; Genevieve Reaume
An Oregonian through and through, our newest team member, Genevieve Reaume, was raised in Portland. She attended the University of Missouri and started her news career in Medford, OR. From Southern Oregon, she moved up I-5 back to Portland where she reported and anchored for KATU. Our Emmy-nominated anchor loves...
Lincoln City Homepage
Samaritan’s first babies of 2023
The first baby born in 2023 at a Samaritan Health Services hospital arrived in Lincoln City at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed a few hours later by the first baby of the year in Newport. With three different possible due dates, Nicole and Ricky Nava weren’t sure what...
Channel 6000
Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
What is a bomb cyclone? Wall of water headed for Portland as storm develops
Rain and wind are already starting to pour into the Portland area Wednesday afternoon due to the bomb cyclone rotating offshore. But what exactly is a bomb cyclone?
natureworldnews.com
Oregon Returns In-Person Whale Watch Week in Time For Spotting 20,000 Gray Whales Swimming to Mexico
On the final Wednesday of 2022, Whale Watch Week in Oregon resumed in person for the first time since the pandemic, attracting tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the yearly gray whale migration to the state's coastline. More than 500 people had gathered at the Depoe Bay Whale Watching...
montavilla.net
Pair of ADUs Added on E Burnside
Crews recently completed foundation work for two detached Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) at 6 NE 74th Avenue. This pair of two-story structures will join a remodeled house built in 1926. Each ADU is 20 feet by 18 feet wide with two bedrooms, one full-sized bathroom, and one half-bath powered room. The corner lot will retain its legacy driveway access to E Burnside Street, one of the factors constraining the new buildings’ footprint.
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
orartswatch.org
Memorial: Those we lost in 2022
The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
kptv.com
Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
kptv.com
Historic downtown Portland church to be demolished after 3-alarm fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An historic church in downtown Portland will be demolished after a three-alarm fire tore through the building Tuesday evening. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at the Old Portland Korean Church at the corner of Southwest 10th and Southwest Clay. PF&R said there were reports the fire was pushing out of the church and that flames were impinging up against a home to the east of the building.
Report ranks Portland as one of the ‘neediest’ cities in the U.S.
The report was released in December 2022, around the same time that Portland broke the homicide record from the past year.
KATU.com
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
beavertonresourceguide.com
My name is ‘Johnny 5’ and I’m a Crocodile monitor, a very big lizard
A new crocodile monitor is making himself at home in the zoo’s Predators area. Visitors can find the giant lizard — nicknamed “Johnny 5” because he was the fifth in his clutch to hatch — in the area between lions and dwarf mongooses. Crocodile monitors...
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
'I haven’t been able to stop': More potent, addictive form of meth impacts Portland’s homeless population
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men smoked meth out of a glass pipe on the corner of Northwest 4th Avenue and Glisan Street in Portland's Old Town on a dry December morning. One sat in a wheelchair while the other kneeled on a piece of cardboard covered in drugs, a banana, old shoes and a green-and-black scarf.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Polar Plunge: Cape Lookout State Park 1/1/23 – Photos & Video by Don Backman
A New Year Day tradition – plunge into the cold Pacific Ocean to start the year … the weather was a balmy 45 degrees and sunny at Cape Lookout State Park as dozens gathered to take the plunge. The event was sponsored by the Tillamook County Family YMCA, Oregon State Parks and the Netarts-Oceanside Fire & Rescue.
