ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Welcome to the team; Genevieve Reaume

An Oregonian through and through, our newest team member, Genevieve Reaume, was raised in Portland. She attended the University of Missouri and started her news career in Medford, OR. From Southern Oregon, she moved up I-5 back to Portland where she reported and anchored for KATU. Our Emmy-nominated anchor loves...
PORTLAND, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Samaritan’s first babies of 2023

The first baby born in 2023 at a Samaritan Health Services hospital arrived in Lincoln City at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed a few hours later by the first baby of the year in Newport. With three different possible due dates, Nicole and Ricky Nava weren’t sure what...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
montavilla.net

Pair of ADUs Added on E Burnside

Crews recently completed foundation work for two detached Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) at 6 NE 74th Avenue. This pair of two-story structures will join a remodeled house built in 1926. Each ADU is 20 feet by 18 feet wide with two bedrooms, one full-sized bathroom, and one half-bath powered room. The corner lot will retain its legacy driveway access to E Burnside Street, one of the factors constraining the new buildings’ footprint.
PORTLAND, OR
orartswatch.org

Memorial: Those we lost in 2022

The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Historic downtown Portland church to be demolished after 3-alarm fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An historic church in downtown Portland will be demolished after a three-alarm fire tore through the building Tuesday evening. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at the Old Portland Korean Church at the corner of Southwest 10th and Southwest Clay. PF&R said there were reports the fire was pushing out of the church and that flames were impinging up against a home to the east of the building.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Polar Plunge: Cape Lookout State Park 1/1/23 – Photos & Video by Don Backman

A New Year Day tradition – plunge into the cold Pacific Ocean to start the year … the weather was a balmy 45 degrees and sunny at Cape Lookout State Park as dozens gathered to take the plunge. The event was sponsored by the Tillamook County Family YMCA, Oregon State Parks and the Netarts-Oceanside Fire & Rescue.
TILLAMOOK, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy