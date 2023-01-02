Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
Brock Purdy is finding his groove with the 49ers
Brock Purdy is the 3 rd quarterback to get under center for the 49ers this season. He has won four straight starts and has San Francisco sitting at the #2 seed in the NFC playoffs. While there are some rookie moments, there are also flashes to be excited about. He’s finding ways to create with his legs and has been decisive in the rollout and quick game. He’s in the bottom 10 quarterbacks in the league in intended air yards, but he’s running the offense well and doing enough to move the 49ers forward.
Raiders select new franchise QB in latest ESPN mock draft
We are less than a week away from the final regular season game for the Las Vegas Raiders. And with the team eliminated from playoff contention, we will soon see where the pick in the first round will land. As of right now, the Raiders would pick at No. 7...
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 15 modern finalists for the Class of 2023, delaying the unveiling because
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
Davante Adams clears up speculation about Raiders future
Davante Adams has invited some speculation about his future with the Las Vegas Raiders after the team signaled it would move on from quarterback Derek Carr at the end of the season. On Wednesday, he rather firmly cleared that up. Adams said he “definitely” wants to remain with the Raiders even without Carr, adding that... The post Davante Adams clears up speculation about Raiders future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Chiefs new favorite to win it all
The teams in the running for the Super Bowl have narrowed as we head into the final week of the NFL regular season. Eleven teams – six in the NFC, five in the AFC – have clinched postseason berths. Here's a look at the odds to win the...
Commanders Injury Update: DT Jonathan Allen, RB Brian Robinson Jr. OUT vs. Cowboys
With one game left to play for the Washington Commanders, we track the health and status of the roster.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
Taylor Twellman leaving ESPN after 13 years
Taylor Twellman has bid adieu to ESPN. Twellman announced Friday on Twitter he was leaving the network. “I can’t believe it’s been almost 13 years at ESPN,” Twellman wrote. “I have learned from the best and enjoyed every second of our soccer coverage: World Cup, UEFA, MLS, US Soccer, FA Cups, Open Cups you name it. Hosting SportsCenter and other programs as a former athlete has been a dream come true. The constructive criticism was vital and so important. “I’ve met so many people that are great at their craft in front and behind the camera. However, the best part is...
