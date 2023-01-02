Foster’s double-double leads LCU to New Year’s Day win

LUBBOCK, Texas – Grace Foster produced 27 points and 14 rebounds in her fifth double-double performance of the season, as she helped Lubbock Christian University open 2023 with a 74-68 Lone Star Conference West Division victory over Midwestern State. The win was LCU’s first home win ever on New Year’s Day and they have won 111 consecutive home games inside Rip Griffin Center.

Foster had the biggest offensive performance by a Lady Chaps member inside Rip Griffin Center since Maddi Chitsey posted 28 points against St. Mary’s on January 6, 2018. Her 14 rebounds were also the most by a Lady Chaps member at home this season.

Foster’s performance did not rev up until the second quarter. Heading into the second quarter with the score tied 16-16, Foster had the first seven Lady Chaps points of the quarter. LCU overcame a pair of on-point deficits in the quarter and closed the final 5:17 of the half on a 12-2 run. Foster had four of the points in a 9-0 stretch included in the run. She had 15 points in the first half, as LCU had a 35-26 lead at the half.

Shaylee Stovall, who hit a three-pointer to open the 12-3 run in the second quarter, led LCU with five points in the third quarter. Each team had a 5-0 run in the back-and-forth paced quarter. MSU had a 10-4 scoring advantage in the paint during the quarter, as they kept the deficit at nine points (55-46) heading into the fourth quarter.

Dyamon Griggs opened the fourth quarter scoring for MSU and cut LCU’s lead to 55-48, but it was as close as the Mustangs would get. Much of the fourth quarter was spent at the free-throw line (MSU had more points in the quarter from the line, 9, than from the field, 8). Each team had nine points in the quarter from the line. Foster led LCU in the fourth quarter with eight points and was 6-of-6 from the line to finish 11-of-10 from the charity stripe. The 11 made free-throws is the most by a Lady Chap since Laynee Burr made 11 on Feb. 3, 2022 (also against Midwestern State).

LCU, who had five players finish in double figures in points Friday against Cameron, had four players Sunday finish in double figures in scoring. Along with Foster’s 27 points, LCU had 13 points from Stovall, 12 from Maci Maddox and 11 from Audrey Robertson, who led LCU with five points in the opening quarter. Maddox also added eight assists to her afternoon.

Midwestern State had 17 offensive rebounds leading to a 15-10 scoring advantage in second-chance scoring. Mathis led the Mustangs and finished with 12 points. She joined Griggs in double figures, as Griggs completed a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. MSU fell to 3-10 overall and 1-6 in conference play.

LCU improved to 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the LSC (2-0 in the West Division). Their win was their fifth consecutive win against MSU all-time. The Mustangs still have the series advantage at 21-12.

LCU returns to the road to face UT Permian Basin at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Falcon Dome in Odessa.

LCU Press Release

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.